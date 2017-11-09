

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its EBIT for the third quarter of 2017 increased to 834 million euros from 755 million euros in the previous year.



Consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests increased by 3.7% to 641 million euros over the prior year. Basic earnings per share increase to 0.53 euros in 2017 from 0.51 euros in 2016.



Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group said, 'For the fourth quarter, we anticipate a strong Christmas season and are confident that we will attain our targets for the full year.'



Group revenue for the third-quarter was up by 5.6% to 14.6 billion euros, with all four divisions contributing to the increase. The DHL Express division and the German and international parcel and eCommerce businesses continued to see particularly solid growth.



The Group maintained its forecast of an increase in EBIT to around 3.75 billion euros for full-year 2017. Deutsche Post DHL Group also maintained its forecast of an average increase in operating profit of more than 8% annually (CAGR) for the period from 2013 to 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX