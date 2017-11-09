

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders was 472 million euros, compared to loss of 288 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 0.38 euro, compared to loss of 0.23 euro a year ago.



Operating profit was 629 million euros for the third quarter, higher than prior year's 429 million euros.



Revenues before loan loss provisions rose 3% to 2.51 billion euros from last year's 2.44 billion euros. In the third quarter, the Bank's underlying revenues came to 2.01 billion euros, down from 2.21 billion euros.



Net interest and trading income was 1.25 billion euros, lower than 1.51 billion euros a year ago.



Net loan loss provisions for the third quarter was 168 million euros, down from 275 million euros last year.



Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank, said, 'We are continuing to make good progress with the run-down of our ACR shipping portfolio. We are on track to achieve our target for the year of around EUR3 billion. With IFRS 9 due to be implemented by the turn of the year, we are currently considering revaluating our Ship Finance portfolio to run it down even faster than previously planned.'



Looking ahead, the Bank said it is still expecting a slightly positive net result for the year as a whole.



The bank is aiming for a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of at least 12.5%, including the effect of the introduction of IFRS 9, from 1 January 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX