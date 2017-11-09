

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY, SMAWF) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose 10 percent to 1.28 billion euros or 1.54 euros per share from 1.15 billion euros or 1.40 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



The company reported fourth-quarter orders of 23.7 billion euros, 16 percent higher than the prior-year period, driven by a higher volume from large orders.



Revenue for the quarter grew 2 percent to 22.30 billion euros from 21.95 billion euros last year, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06.



Excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, orders increased 16 percent and revenue was up 1 percent.



Siemens said it proposes to raise the dividend by 0.10 euro per share to 3.70 euros per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Siemens said it expects a mixed picture in its market environment in fiscal 2018, ranging from strong markets for its short-cycle businesses to unfavorable dynamics in energy generation markets, as well as geopolitical uncertainties that may restrict investment sentiment.



For fiscal 2018, Siemens expects modest growth in revenue, net of effects from currency translation and portfolio transactions, and anticipate that orders will exceed revenue for a book-to-bill ratio above 1.



In addition, the company expects a profit margin of 11.0 percent to 12.0 percent for its Industrial Business, and basic earnings per share from net income in a range of 7.20 euros to 7.70 euros, both excluding severance charges.



