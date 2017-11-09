Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank: Strategy implementation on track - Operating profit of EUR1,144m after nine months 2017 09-Nov-2017 / 07:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *- Operating profit of EUR629m for the third quarter (Q3 2016: EUR429m); EUR1,144m after nine months (first nine months of 2016: EUR1,062m) * *- Adjusted revenues came to EUR6.35bn in the first nine months (first nine months of 2016: EUR6.46bn) - one-offs of EUR618m; segments Private and Small Business Customers and Corporate Clients stable quarter-on-quarter* *- Net profit after nine months of EUR66m despite restructuring expenses of EUR807m in the second quarter of 2017* *- Common Equity Tier 1 ratio up significantly to 13.5% (end of June 2017: 13.0%); leverage ratio comfortable at 4.7%* *- ACR shipping portfolio reduced by more than 30% in the first nine months to EUR3.3bn. On track for year-end target of around EUR3bn - acceleration of portfolio run-down under consideration * *- Around 587,000 net new customers in German retail banking since October 2016 - consumer loan platform fully integrated* Commerzbank continued to pursue its growth strategy in the third quarter, further increased its capital ratio, and made further progress in reducing the run-down portfolios. The business performance of client facing segments was stable quarter-on-quarter. In the Private and Small Business Customers segment, Commerzbank has gained around 450,000 net new customers and increased assets under control by EUR28 billion in Germany since the start of the year. By pursuing its growth agenda, the Bank is laying the foundations for future profitability. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.5% at the end of September up from 11.8% a year earlier. In the Asset & Capital Recovery (ACR) segment, the shipping portfolio saw a substantial reduction of EUR1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2017, taking it to EUR3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter. The Bank also continued with the implementation of its 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy in the third quarter as planned. The termination of the Commerz Finanz GmbH joint venture and the transfer of the consumer loan portfolio of around EUR3.5 billion onto the Bank's books and systems were fully completed in the third quarter. The transfer of this portfolio now offers an opportunity for Commerzbank to expand the business on its own platform. Its target is to increase this portfolio to over EUR10 billion by 2020. Investments in digitalisation and its implementation in the Digital Campus are running to plan. 'We have made good progress in laying foundations for our transformation this year. In the interest of sustainable long-term profitability, we are focussing on growth. We have grown both in terms of clients and assets, having successfully reallocated RWAs and capital to our core businesses and strongly invested into our digitalisation and IT. We have now successfully transferred the consumer loan business onto our books and are now able to further grow this business', said Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank. The Bank saw its *operating profit* increase by 7.7% year-on-year in the first nine months to EUR1,144 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR1,062 million). Previously announced non-recurring revenue items and valuation effects, which sum up to EUR618 million after nine months, contributed to this increase (first nine months of 2016: EUR543 million). The operating profit for the third quarter 2017 came in at EUR629 million (Q3 2016: EUR429 million). The exceptional revenue items which arose mainly from real estate sales, the sale of Concardis, and the termination of the consumer loan joint venture with BNP Paribas, amounted to EUR502 million in the third quarter, and therefore had more of an impact than the non-recurring items in the same quarter of last year (Q3 2016: EUR231 million). *Revenues before loan loss provisions* were also stable in the first nine months, at EUR6,971 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR7,000 million). In the third quarter they rose by 3.0% to EUR2,511 million (Q3 2016: EUR2,437 million). Excluding non-recurring items, revenues before loan loss provisions were down year-on-year in the first nine months, at EUR6,353 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR6,457 million). This shows that the Bank's growth in customer numbers and assets helped mitigating the negative interest rate environment and lower margins. In the third quarter, the Bank's underlying revenues came to EUR2,009 million (Q3 2016: EUR2,206 million). Net *loan loss provisions*, at EUR530 million, were lower year-on-year in the first nine months of 2017 (first nine months of 2016: EUR610 million). The figure for the third quarter was EUR168 million (Q3 2016: EUR275 million). Therefore, the Bank recorded a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of just 1.5%, which is still low compared to its European peers, reflecting its healthy risk profile. *Operating expenses* were down slightly for the first nine months at EUR5,297 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR5,328 million). Personnel expenses decreased due to the personnel reductions, whereas expenses attributable to the various bank levies increased by EUR42 million. Operating expenses for the third quarter stood at EUR1,714 million (Q3 2016: EUR1,733 million). Taking into account the restructuring expenses of EUR807 million booked in the second quarter in connection with the 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy, the *pre-tax profit* for the first nine months of 2017 came to EUR337 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR338 million). The pre-tax profit had been adversely affected in the first nine months of 2016 by an impairment on goodwill and other intangible assets of EUR627 million and restructuring charges of EUR97 million. So after deduction of taxes of EUR204 million and minority interests of EUR67 million, Commerzbank posted a positive *net profit* of EUR66 million for the first nine months of 2017 (first nine months of 2016: EUR96 million). The net result for the third quarter stood at EUR472 million (Q3 2016: minus EUR288 million). *Earnings per share* came in at EUR0.05 in the first nine months of 2017 (first nine months of 2016: EUR0.08). The *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio *(CET 1) with full application of Basel 3 rose to 13.5% at the end of September 2017, versus 13.0% at the end of June 2017. This increase was attributable firstly to the larger CET 1 capital base: the Bank's CET 1 capital with full application of Basel 3 rose by around EUR0.7 billion due mainly to the improved net profit. Secondly, *Risk-Weighted Assets* (RWA) were also lower again. RWAs associated with planned growth in the Bank's core business and operational risks were higher, while there were lower RWAs for market risks and due to the portfolio run-down in Ship Finance. RWA with full application of Basel 3 stood at EUR176.6 billion at the end of September 2017, compared with EUR178.5 billion at the end of June 2017 and EUR194.6 billion at the end of September 2016. The *leverage ratio* came out at 4.7% at the end of the third quarter of 2017. *Total assets* came to EUR490 billion (end of June 2017: EUR487 billion). 'We have increased our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio significantly to 13.5 percent. Taking into account the IFRS 9 effect, we are aiming for a CET 1 ratio of at least 12.5 percent as of 1 January 2018. Besides growth, cost management remains a top priority. Active management has enabled us to keep our costs stable despite the investments in digitalisation and IT', said Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank. 'We are continuing to make good progress with the run-down of our ACR shipping portfolio. We are on track to achieve our target for the year of around EUR3 billion. With IFRS 9 due to be implemented by the turn of the year, we are currently considering revaluating our Ship Finance portfolio to run it down even faster than previously planned.' *Performance of the segments* The *Private and Small Business Customers* segment continued with its growth strategy and is ahead of target in terms of growth in customer numbers and assets under control in Germany. Commerzbank has gained approximately 587,000 net new customers since October 2016. Around 450,000 of these were acquired in the first nine months of 2017, including around 100,000 as a result of the takeover of Onvista by Comdirect. Assets under control rose by EUR28 billion over the same period to EUR366 billion. The volume of new mortgage lending business reached EUR11.3 billion in the first nine months of 2017 (first nine months of 2016: EUR9.2 billion). The operating profit for the segment for the first nine months of 2017 was down year-on-year at EUR717 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR845 million). The decrease is attributable primarily to an increase in operating expenses. In the third quarter an operating profit of EUR381 million was generated - also supported by non-recurring items (Q3 2016: EUR273 million). Revenues before loan loss provisions remained stable year-on-year in the first nine months of 2017 at EUR3,642 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR3,643 million). The revenue figure for the third quarter was EUR1,363 million (Q3 2016: EUR1,216 million). This included non-recurring items totalling EUR238 million, mainly from the previously announced sale of the Concardis holdings and the valuation in connection with the termination of the consumer loan joint venture with BNP Paribas. Excluding non-recurring items, revenues before loan loss provisions came to EUR1,125 million, so were stable relative to the previous quarter (Q2 2017: EUR1,110 million). Loan loss provisions for the segment rose by 23.8% in the first nine months

