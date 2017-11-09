The GINZA TANAKA Vienna Philharmonic Coin Golden Christmas Tree

Gold Philharmonic coin (front, L): Shows the pipe organ in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein Wien, where the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra regularly performs. Gold Philharmonic coin (back, R): Six types of wind and string instruments are shown in relief, including the Vienna horn, a harp, viola, violin and bassoon.





TOKYO, Nov 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Renowned precious metal store, GINZA TANAKA (TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY K.K., main office: Ginza, Chuo-ku, Representative Director & CEO: Masakazu Tanaka, hereinafter: GINZA TANAKA), marked its 125th year since establishment in 2017. Going forward, it will continue to pursue possibilities for its distinctive precious metal ornaments with a fixation on quality that has been passed down the generations since its foundation, without forgetting to be continuously grateful toward the many people who have supported the company over its 125 years.GINZA TANAKA created a GINZA TANAKA Vienna Philharmonic Coin Golden Christmas Tree (not for sale) made from 2017 Vienna Philharmonic coins (worth 350 million yen), which are issued by the Austrian Mint (CEO: Gerhard Starsich, main office: Vienna, Austria) and will display it on the first floor of its GINZA TANAKA main store (Chuo-ku, Tokyo) during the Christmas season from November 9 to December 25, 2017. This is the first Christmas tree in the world to be made from Vienna Philharmonic coins.The GINZA TANAKA Vienna Philharmonic Coin Golden Christmas Tree (height: approx. 3 m, width: 1.4 m) has been made from a total of 2017 coins (pure gold: approx. 63 kg) in reference to the year 2017. This includes 2016 one-ounce Vienna Philharmonic coins and one 20-ounce coin. This is the most pure gold that has ever been used in a Christmas tree by GINZA TANAKA. The 2016 one-ounce Vienna Philharmonic coins were placed individually by hand on a transparent acrylic square pyramid base and the top of the tree was adorned with a star-shaped decoration made using the 20-ounce Gold Philharmonic coin. The base supporting the Christmas tree was designed based on the Golden Hall of the Musikverein Wien and it has been made to rotate so that the Gold Philharmonic coins will reflect the light and shine.For the back panel, trick art has been utilized in what is a first for GINZA TANAKA. Motifs such as musical instruments and musical notes shown behind the GINZA TANAKA Vienna Philharmonic Coin Golden Christmas Tree have been gloriously designed together with the Christmas decorations. An optical illusion has been used to make it appear that the design emerges from the surface three-dimensionally depending on the angle it is viewed from. Visitors are welcome to take stunning pictures capturing the atmosphere of Vienna, the music capital of the world.The GINZA TANAKA main store has displayed a Christmas tree made from precious metal every year from 2005, making this the 13th year that such a tree will be displayed. In the 125th year since GINZA TANAKA's foundation, this year's Christmas tree conveys the beauty of the Vienna Philharmonic coins and communicates the power and profound feeling of pure gold despite its simple silhouette. GINZA TANAKA directly managed by TANAKA KIKINZOKU, which is the sole agent for Gold Philharmonic coins in Japan, has utilized its distinctive characteristics to create this Christmas tree decadently covered in Vienna Philharmonic coins.The Vienna Philharmonic CoinVienna Philharmonic coins are legal tender that the Austrian government guarantees as being made from gold of 99.99% purity. Because of this level of trust, it is the most commonly-purchased gold coin in Japan. It comes in four sizes -- one ounce, 1/2 ounce, 1/4 ounce and 1/10 ounce. Therefore, it is popular not only for asset formation in accordance with budget, but also as a present for friends or family. In addition to investment coins, the coins are also available as various coin jewelry products such as pendants and broaches.Outline of the GINZA TANAKA Vienna Philharmonic Coin Golden Christmas TreeDisplayed item: GINZA TANAKA Vienna Philharmonic Coin Golden Christmas Tree (not for sale)Display period: Thursday, November 9 - Monday, December 25, 2017, 10:30 to 19:00.Display location: GINZA TANAKA main store, 1F EntranceMaterials:One-ounce Vienna Philharmonic coins (K24, diameter: 37 mm, thickness: 2.0 mm, weight: 31.1035 g) Total: 2016 coinsTwenty-ounce Vienna Philharmonic coin (K24, diameter: 74 mm, thickness: 8.3 mm, weight: 622.07 g) Total: 1 coin*A total of 2017 Vienna Philharmonic coins were used in the Christmas tree (Total weight: Approx. 63 kg, equivalent to 350 million yen)Size:Tree: Approx. 3 m high x approx. 1.4 m wideBack panel: Approx. 3 m high x approx. 2.6 m wide*The price of the 2017 Vienna Philharmonic coins has been calculated at a rate of 171,738 yen (retail price including tax) per ounce.GINZA TANAKAGINZA TANAKA (TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY) was established in 1892. By means of the high quality jewelry and crafted products that it offers, it has become a renowned precious metal store that adds further sparkle to each individual's lifestyle. The company manufactures and sells jewelry and craft products with rich design and high investment potential that have been created by utilizing artisan craft skills on high quality precious metals such as pure gold and platinum.Directly managed storesGinza main store, Shinjuku, Hotel Chizanso Tokyo, Isetan Tachikawa, Yokohama Motomachi, Sendai, Niigata Mitsukoshi, Nagoya, Sakae (specialty bridal store), Nagoya Mitsukoshi Sakae, Shinsaibashi, Takamatsu Mitsukoshi, Fukuoka Nishitetsu Grand HotelThe TANAKA KIKINZOKU GROUPSince its foundation in 1885, the TANAKA KIKINZOKU GROUP, the Tanaka Precious Metals group has built a diversified range of business activities focused on precious metals. Tanaka is a leader in Japan in terms of the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, Tanaka Precious Metals has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry, but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and resources. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies within and outside Japan work together with unified cooperation between manufacturing, sales, and technological aspects to offer products and services. TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY is in charge of the jewelry sales business as a member of the TANAKA KIKINZOKU GROUP. In addition, in order to make further progress in globalization, Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo welcomed Metalor Technologies International SA as a member of the Group in 2016. As precious metal professionals, Tanaka Precious Metals will continue to contribute to the development of an enriching and prosperous society.Press InquiriesTanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.E-mail: t-ishibashi@ml.tanaka.co.jp / thdpr@kyodo-pr.co.jpSource: TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY K.K.Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.