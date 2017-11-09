

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MKGAY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income soared by 41.1% to 645 million euros from 457 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share pre exceptionals decreased by 11.2% to 1.51 euros from 1.70 euros. Third-quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals decreased by 8.3% to 1.1 billion euros owing to higher spending on research and development, preparations for the market launches in Healthcare, as well as the business performance of Liquid Crystals.



Group sales increased in the third quarter by 0.1% to 3.7 billion euros. Sales grew organically by 4.2% due to the Healthcare and Life Science business sectors. Geographically, all regions contributed to the organic sales growth of the Group.



'We generated healthy organic growth in Healthcare and Life Science. In Performance Materials, our diversified portfolio comprising four strong pillars is helping us cope with the challenges in Liquid Crystals,' said Stefan Oschmann, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Merck.



For the full year, Merck continues to forecast slight to moderate organic sales growth compared with the previous year. Net sales are likely to be at the lower end of the previously targeted range of 15.3 billion to 15.7 billion euros owing to the amended exchange rate expectations. Merck maintains the corridor for EBITDA pre exceptionals of the Group at 4.4 billion to 4.6 billion euros. However, the company assumes that EBITDA pre exceptionals will also be at the lower end of this range.



