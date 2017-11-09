

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that the company and China Aviation Suppliers Holding Company or CASC have signed an agreement for 300 airplanes during a ceremony in Beijing. The agreement was part of the United States trade mission to China, and was signed by Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping.



The agreement includes orders and commitments for 300 Boeing single-aisle and twin-aisle airplanes. The airplanes are valued at more than $37 billion at list prices.



Boeing noted that together with China, it continues to work on mutually beneficial ways to grow and support the aviation market. These efforts include industrial cooperation, the development of technologies to reduce aviation's environmental impact and enhance sustainability, and continued cooperation to support the safety, efficiency and capacity of China's air transport system.



