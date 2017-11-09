

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) Thursday reported that its reported net profit for the third quarter slid more than 50 percent, while revenues edged up 0.8 percent. The company raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the full year.



Reported net profit for the quarter fell 51.9 percent to 0.5 billion euros, hurt by a number of special factors, while adjusted net profit grew 19.6 percent to 1.2 billion euros.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 3.3 percent to 5.7 billion euros, and it grew 5.7 percent in organic terms - i.e., excluding the effects of changes in exchange rates.



Revenue for the third quarter edged up 0.8 percent to 18.3 billion euros, while it was up 3.3 percent in organic terms.



Looking ahead, the Group now expects to post full-year adjusted EBITDA of around 22.4 billion - 22.5 billion euros. This compares to prior forecast of around 22.3 billion euros. The guidance for free cash flow, however, remains unchanged at about 5.5 billion euros.



