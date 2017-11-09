

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Printing machines maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net result before taxes was 2 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 24 million euros.



Net result after taxes was breakeven, compared to loss of 28 million euros a year ago.



EBIT excluding restructuring result increased to 27 million euros from 11 million euros a year ago. EBITDA excluding restructuring result grew to 60 million euros from 45 million euros last year. EBITDA margin was at 5.7%.



Sales dropped 2 percent to 1.05 billion euros from 1.07 billion euros a year ago.



Order intake declined 12 percent to 1.23 billion euros from prior year's 1.41 billion euros due to drupa base effect in 2016 and FX.



Further, the company said it is on track to reach 50 million euros cost savings in 5 years.



For fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect moderate increase in net result, and an EBITDA margin in the region of 7 to 7.5 percent.



Further, in 5 years, Heidelberg still sees company sales about 3 billion euros and net result greater than 100 million euros.



