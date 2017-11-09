

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap widened in September from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 99.5 million in September from EUR 76.8 million in the corresponding month last year.



Exports dropped 1.0 percent year-over-year in September, while imports increased by 1.0 percent.



During the third quarter, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 390.2 million versus EUR 302 million shortfall in the same period of 2016.



Compared to last year, both exports and imports grew by 4.0 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively in the third quarter.



