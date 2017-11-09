=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company OMV Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 09.11.2017 Publication Location: http://www.omv.com/SecurityServlet/secure?cid=1255777797104 end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)