Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company offering innovative ranges of sterile implants combined with their single-use instruments for back surgery, today announces the appointment of François-Henri Reynaud as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

François-Henri has 13 years' experience in finance. For five years, he was initially involved in financing innovative business companies in a financial institution, before overseeing several corporate finance transactions (fund-raising transactions, mergers and acquisitions) as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of companies in a variety of sectors including medical devices and renewable energies. His most recent appointment was at Global Bioenergies, a listed industrial biology company.

François-Henri Reynaud's main role will be to handle the Company's financial and administrative affairs, working closely with the Chief Executive Officer.

François-Henri Reynaud, Safe Orthopaedics' new Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, commented: "It is a unique opportunity to join Safe Orthopaedics just as the Company has reported an increase in its third-quarter revenues of over 63% year-on-year and is expanding its business worldwide."

Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics, added: "Together with his expertise in finance, François-Henri's appointment as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer brings to the table his experience of establishing and building up international subsidiaries just as Safe Orthopaedics embarks on a new phase of expansion to accelerate its growth and business development".

Next financial release: full-year 2017 revenues, Monday, January 15, 2018 (after the market closes)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that aims to make spinal surgeries safer by using sterile implants and associated single-use instruments. Through this approach, these products eliminate all risk of contamination, reduce infection risks and facilitate a minimally-invasive approach for trauma and degenerative pathologies-benefiting patients. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM kits are CE-marked and FDA approved. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (Val d'Oise department), and has 34 employees.

For more information, visit:www.SafeOrtho.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006217/en/

Contacts:

Safe Orthopaedics

François-Henri Reynaud, Tél.: +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

CFO

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

or

NewCap

Julien Perez Valentine Brouchot

Investor Relations

or

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

SafeOrtho@newcap.eu