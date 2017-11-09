

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a pharmaceutical company, reported that its net income for the third quarter of 2017 rose by 4 percent to 18.9 million euros from last year. Adjusted net income declined by 29 percent to 31.2 million euros, due to higher tax rate.



In the third quarter of 2017, reported EBITDA rose by 12 percent to 99.4 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA also recorded an increase of 12 percent to 109.8 million euros.



'We achieved substantial sales and EBITDA growth in the third quarter, following our already strong development in the first half. Both our generics and our branded business contributed to this good performance. Also, the Company's transformation process is well on track and we are confident that with all the initiatives underway, STADA will become an even stronger global player in the years to come', said STADA Chairman of the Executive Board Dr. Claudio Albrecht.



In the third quarter of 2017, reported Group sales rose by 9 percent to Euro 554.8 million. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects grew by 8 percent to Euro 544.7 million. In the first nine months of 2017, reported Group sales increased by 10 percent to Euro 1,698.0 million. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects recorded growth of 7 percent to Euro 1,641.1 million.



STADA expects the key earnings figures in the fourth quarter of 2017 to be lower than the corresponding figures in the third quarter of 2017. This is for a number of reasons, primarily including the weakening value of the Russian ruble and British pound sterling compared with the euro, the seasonal marketing expenses that are required to sustain the sales of the branded products for cough-and-cold and to continue the internationalization of certain branded products, and the potentially negative effect on sales in Spain from the political turbulence following the recently held referendum on Catalonian independence.



The Executive Board continues to expect that financial year 2017 as a whole will show growth over the previous year. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects are expected to be in the range of Euro 2.280 billion to Euro 2.350 billion, adjusted EBITDA between Euro 430 million and Euro 450 million and adjusted net income between Euro 195 million and Euro 205 million, consistent with the previously given guidance.



