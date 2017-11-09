Neurimmune Announces Collaboration With Ono Pharmaceutical in Neurodegenerative Diseases Field

ZURICH, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Neurimmune, a global leader in the discovery and development of human-derived monoclonal antibodies, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. focused on the development of human antibodies against a novel therapeutic target for neurodegenerative diseases. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement Neurimmune will conduct research to generate and validate human-derived monoclonal antibodies using its proprietary Reverse Translational Medicine' (RTM') technology platform. Ono will be exclusively responsible for worldwide development and marketing of products. Neurimmune will receive an upfront payment, research fees, success-based milestones on the research and development progress, as well as royalties on product sales.

"We are excited to partner with Ono, a global pioneer of innovative medicines," said Jan Grimm, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Neurimmune. "This new collaboration serves our commitment to patients to fully leverage our RTM' technology for the discovery and development of breakthrough medicines in areas of high unmet medical need."

"Ono identified Neurimmune as the partner of choice for the generation of leads for a target in our portfolio," said Hiromu Habashita, Ph.D., Corporate Officer and Executive Director, Discovery and Research of Ono. "We are excited to work with Neurimmune on identifying and developing the next generation of innovative treatments in neurodegenerative disease area."

About Neurimmune

Neurimmune is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of unique classes of human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment and prevention of important human diseases with a high unmet medical need. Established in 2006 as a spin-off of the University of Zurich, Switzerland, Neurimmune has rapidly grown into a leader in the field of recombinant human monoclonal antibody therapeutics. Neurimmune's pipeline comprises high-potential drug candidates at both clinical and advanced preclinical development stages. Aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease was partnered with Biogen and is currently in phase 3 clinical trials. BIIB054 for Parkinson's and BIIB076 for Alzheimer's were acquired by Biogen and are in phase 1. In 2016, Neurimmune partnered with TVM and Eli Lilly's Chorus unit to advance an antibody for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Human antibody programs for cardiomyopathy, type-2 diabetes and progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy are in advanced preclinical stages.

About Ono

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. It focuses especially on the diabetes and oncology areas. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.ono.co.jp/eng/index.html.