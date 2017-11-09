Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company')
Announcement of the Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2017
Interim Management Report
Chairman's Overview
At the half year end, 5 October 2017, the net asset value per share was 3,878p. This compares to 3,805p at the year end on 5 April 2017, and 3,647p a year ago. This is an increase of 1.9% over the past six months, and 6.3% over the twelve months to 5 October 2017. Over the latest six months, this performance compares with increases of 4.5% in the MSCI UK Index and of 2.4% in RPI respectively. Performance in the half year was impacted by a 6% weakening of the dollar relative to sterling, some of which has already reversed since the period end.
Operation of the Company's discount control policy has resulted in a pattern of further steady issuance. The Company's issued share capital has increased by 12.3% over the half year and is 30.8% higher than a year ago. The improved marketability in the Company's shares has clearly helped to widen the equity base and also extend the shareholder list; the ongoing cost ratio continues to fall. Shortly after the end of the first half year, total assets under management reached £200m for the first time.
During the half year, the Financial Conduct Authority authorised the Investment Managers, CG Asset Management, to act as a Small Authorised UK Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM'). Since the period end, the Board has appointed CG Asset Management as the Company's AIFM. Though under the new AIFM regime the Company remains restricted in how it applies any borrowing under its investment policy, the Board does not view this as a material constraint. The Company has not used structural gearing in managing its affairs for many years. This is unlikely to change.
Investment Review
The half year was an unusually active one in terms of asset re-allocation. The most significant development has been the reduction in our holdings of UK index-linked bonds which have long been a mainstay of the portfolio. In early April the Company began by selling the UK Treasury 0.125% index-linked 2024 at a real yield of -2.5%. Held to maturity these bonds would have suffered a real loss of 16%. The current ambition of the Company's asset allocation is to protect investor's capital after fees, taxes and inflation whilst we wait for better value to emerge in equity markets. In theory UK index-linked bonds should be the perfect asset class to achieve these aims, however at today's valuations longer dated bonds currently fail to meet these criteria.
Substantially all of the proceeds arising from the sale of UK index-linked bonds have been invested into US treasury inflation protected securities, which now make up roughly a quarter of the portfolio. The yields on offer in the US are significantly higher than in the UK, even if not high compared to their own history. This change exposes the fund to greater foreign exchange volatility. However, given the political uncertainties overhanging sterling, with the strains of Brexit pulling at the unity of the minority Conservative government, there is, in our view, as much opportunity as risk in holding overseas assets. The strength of sterling against the dollar was a headwind for the performance of the Company in the half year, however some of this has already reversed since the period end.
The other notable change in the portfolio make up has been the increase in property exposure. Over the first half of the year the Company significantly increased its exposure to German residential property which now makes up more than 6% of the portfolio. In addition, the Company participated in two new IPOs of funds engaged in the sale and lease-back of social housing on very long, inflation-linked leases to UK housing associations. The key attractions of these assets are investment grade counterparties, implicit government support and physical asset backing. The risks are greater than UK government bonds, but the yield is 6% higher, which appears attractive to us. For the first time in the Company's history property is a larger share of the portfolio than conventional equity funds.
The Company's investment trust and equity portfolios generally performed well, delivering high single digit returns, outperforming broad UK stock indices. Unfortunately, that performance was adversely impacted by one of the larger equity holdings, Ground Rents Income Fund plc ("GRIO') which fell c.13% after the announcement that that the Communities Secretary is investigating the ground rent market. There are examples of developers that have abused some corners of this market, with Taylor Wimpey setting aside £130m in April to compensate buyers of their leasehold houses. In our assessment there is no overlap with GRIO's holdings and the extremely penal ground rents under investigation. The Company has increased its holdings in GRIO at lower prices as ground rents typify the high quality, low risk, long term investments that the Company seeks to make, and that are very hard to find on terms anywhere close to good value.
We are mindful of the risks of illiquidity in investment trusts, small capitalisation stocks and several other asset classes. This illiquidity has magnified the equity bull market on the way up, with conventional investment trust discounts now standing at extremely narrow levels and many alternative trusts standing on premia. It will not take many investors trying to realise these gains to turn a virtuous cycle into a vicious one.
Conclusion
The target is still to achieve another positive total return for the full year, but the strategic emphasis of the Company, after the long bull-run in both bonds and equities, is decidedly towards the preservation of investors' capital during what may prove to be a challenging period for investors in most asset classes. We look forward to the opportunities that will become available in the next bear market and remain accordingly defensive whilst we wait.
For and on behalf of the Board
Graham Meek
Chairman
8 November 2017
Required Disclosures
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company were explained in detail within the Annual Report issued in June 2017. To these must be added the protracted uncertainties for the UK economy and financial markets arising from the negotiation and implementation of Brexit. Apart from this, the directors are not aware of any other new risks or uncertainties for the Company and its investors both for the period under review and moving forward.
Related Party Transactions
Details of related party transactions are contained in the Annual Report issued in June 2017. There have been no material changes in the nature and type of the related party transactions as stated within the Annual Report.
Going Concern
The Company's investment objective and business activities, together with the main trends and factors likely to affect its development and performance are continuously monitored by the Board. The directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks and having reassessed the principal risks consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial information.
Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD')
The Company is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF') as defined by the AIFMD and CG Asset Management is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM').
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Each director confirms that, to the best of their knowledge:
a) The condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting);
b) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the financial year and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and
c) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein).
The condensed set of financial statements are published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com, which is a website maintained by PATAC Limited. The directors are responsible for the integrity of the Company's corporate website and financial information included within the website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.
For and on behalf of the Board
Graham Meek
Chairman
8 November 2017
Distribution of Investment Funds
at 5 October 2017
Distribution of Investment Funds of £193,336,000 at 5 October 2017
UK
North
America
Europe
Elsewhere
|5 October
2017
Total
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Investment Trust Assets:
|Ordinary shares
|19.1
|3.3
|9.3
|8.9
|40.6
| Zero dividend preference
Shares
|10.3
|-
|-
|-
|10.3
|Other Assets:
|Index-linked
|8.5
|24.8
|2.9
|0.2
|36.4
|Fixed interest
|10.1
|0.6
|-
|-
|10.7
|Cash
|1.9
|-
|0.1
|-
|2.0
|49.9
|28.7
|12.3
|9.1
|100.0
Distribution of Investment Funds of £169,758,000 at 5 April 2017
UK
North
America
Europe
Elsewhere
|5 April
2017
Total
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Investment Trust Assets:
|Ordinary shares
|16.3
|4.5
|4.9
|8.5
|34.2
| Zero dividend preference
Shares
|12.2
|-
|-
|-
|12.2
|Other Assets:
|Index-linked
|15.6
|18.0
|2.6
|0.3
|36.5
|Fixed interest
|11.0
|0.7
|-
|-
|11.7
|Cash
|3.7
|1.2
|0.5
|-
|5.4
|58.8
|24.4
|8.0
|8.8
|100.0
Investments of the Company
at 5 October 2017
|5 October
|2017
|Investment Trust Ordinary Shares:
|£'000
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|6,004
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|5,493
|Vonovia
|5,285
|Residential Secure Income
|3,800
|Deutsche Wohnen
|3,686
|Unite Group
|2,907
|Civitas Social Housing
|2,497
|Ground Rents Income Fund Ordinary
|2,076
|Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust
|1,991
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF
|1,961
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|1,931
|Leg Immobilien
|1,895
|Castellum
|1,887
|Triple Point Social Housing REIT
|1,801
|PRS REIT
|1,587
|RM Secured Direct Lending
|1,576
|Schroder UK Growth Fund
|1,533
|Segro
|1,487
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|1,482
|JPEL Private Equity USD
|1,365
|DW Catalyst Fund
|1,343
|EPE Special Opportunities
|1,238
|Prospect Co
|1,238
|Oryx International Growth Fund
|1,154
|SQN Asset Finance Income Fund
|1,132
|BH Global
|1,128
|SME Loan Fund
|1,119
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|1,103
|Better Capital PCC
|1,067
|Foresight Solar Fund
|1,057
|GCP Asset Backed Income Fund
|1,003
|Electra Private Equity
|940
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
|919
|North American Income Trust
|844
|John Laing Environmental Assets Group
|842
|Artemis Alpha Trust
|841
|International Public Partnerships
|791
|HICL Infrastructure
|737
|ADO Properties
|735
|Candover Investments
|697
|Grainger
|688
|Hadrians Wall Secured Investments
|653
|Rights & Issues Investment Trust
|562
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|530
|Witan Pacific Investment Trust
|529
|CLS Holdings
|380
|Eurovestech
|350
|Value & Income Trust
|338
|Mithras Investment Trust
|319
|Aberdeen Latin American Income
|240
|Witan Investment Trust
|190
|Tritax Big Box REIT
|184
|BBGI SICAV S.A.
|156
|Marwyn Value Investors
|152
|Land Securities Group
|134
|Hansa Trust 'A' Shares
|134
|Investments with a market value below £100,000
|688
|78,399
|Investment Trust Zero Dividend Preference Shares:
|NB Private Equity ZDP 2022
|3,258
|JP Morgan Private Equity 2017
|2,922
|JZ Capital Partners 2022
|2,357
|JP Morgan Income & Capital Trust 2018
|2,281
|Utilico Investments 2018
|1,521
|Acorn Income Fund 2022
|1,467
|GLI Finance 2019
|1,233
|Utilico Investments 2020
|990
|Premier Energy & Water Trust 2020
|883
|Ranger Direct Lending 2021
|826
|Polar Capital ZDP 2024
|718
|Taliesin Property Fund 2018
|684
|Small Companies Dividend Trust 2018
|410
|Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024
|403
|19,953
|Index Linked Securities:
|USA Treasury 2.0% 2026
|9,164
|UK Treasury 0.125% 2019
|8,101
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2025
|7,359
|USA Treasury 2.375% 2025
|5,315
|Sweden (Kingdom of) 0.25% 2022
|4,377
|UK Treasury 2.5% 2020
|3,951
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2023
|3,508
|USA Treasury 0.625% 2021
|3,148
|USA Treasury 1.75% 2028
|2,740
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2020
|2,563
|USA Treasury 0.625% 2024
|2,451
|USA Treasury 0.625% 2023
|2,229
|USA Treasury 3.875% 2029
|2,199
|USA Treasury 0.75% 2042
|1,986
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2026
|1,514
|Sweden (Kingdom of) 4.0% 2020
|1,299
|USA Treasury 1.125% 2021
|1,109
|Tesco Personal Finance 1.0% 2019
|935
|UK Treasury 1.875% 2022
|895
|USA Treasury 1.375% 2020
|894
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2024
|778
|Severn Trent 1.3% 2022
|672
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2019
|640
|National Grid 1.25% 2021
|577
|Sydney Airport Finance Company 3.76% 2020
|425
|UK Treasury 1.25% 2017
|284
|Places for People Capital Markets 1% 2022
|271
|Nationwide 3.875% 2021
|219
|USA Treasury 0.125% 2022
|207
|The Housing Finance Corporation 5.5% 2024
|158
|National Grid 2.983% 2018
|141
|The Housing Finance Corporation 5.65% 2020
|122
|Investments with a market value below £100,000
|148
|70,379
|Fixed Interest Securities:
|UK Treasury 30/10/2017
|2,000
|JZ Capital Partners 6.0% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2021
|1,933
|Edinburgh Dragon Trust 3.5% 2018
|1,596
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|1,216
|City Natural Resources 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2018
|1,208
|BG Energy Capital 5.125% 2017
|1,158
|UK Treasury 16/10/2017
|1,000
|Workspace Group 6% 2019
|952
|Bruntwood Investments 6.0% 2020
|779
|Primary Healthcare Properties 5.375% 2019
|751
|Severn Trent 6.0% 2018
|634
|CLS Holdings 5.5% 2019
|630
|NEX Group 5.5% 2018
|604
|BMW Finance 1.75% 2017
|541
|Unite Group 6.125% 2020
|528
|National Grid North America 1.875% 2018
|503
|Helical 4% 2019
|499
|LVMH 1.625% 2017
|480
|Vodafone Group 5.375% 2017
|453
|Sky Group 5.75% 2017
|450
|Northumbrian Water 6.0% 2017
|390
|Ecclesiastical Insurance Office 8.625% Non-Cumulative Irredeemable Preference Shares
|374
|Bayer AG 5.625% 2018
|360
|REA Finance B.V. 8.75% 2020
|300
|Burford Capital 6.5% 2022
|242
|F&C Global Smaller Companies 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2019
|212
|The Mercantile Investment Trust 6.125% 2030
|193
|Tesco Personal Finance 5.0% 2020
|190
|St Mowden 6.25% 2019
|159
|TP ICAP 5.25% 2019
|157
|Investments with a market value below £100,000
|215
|20,707
|Total investments
|189,438
|Cash
|3,898
|Total investment funds
|193,336
Income Statement (unaudited)
for the six months ended 5 October 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
| 6 months ended
5 October 2017
| 6 months ended
5 October 2016
| Year ended
5 April 2017
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|Revenue
|Capital
|Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net gains on investments
|-
|3,606
|3,606
|-
|10,071
|10,071
|-
|15,978
|15,978
|Exchange (losses)/gains
|-
|(73)
|(73)
|-
|(96)
|(96)
|-
|20
|20
|Investment income
(note 2)
|1,238
|-
|1,238
|688
|-
|688
|1,448
|-
|1,448
|Gross return
|1,238
|3,533
|4,771
|688
|9,975
|10,663
|1,448
|15,998
|17,446
|Investment management fee
|(204)
|(306)
|(510)
|(154)
|(231)
|(385)
|(333)
|(500)
|(833)
|Other expenses
|(204)
|-
|(204)
|(200)
|-
|(200)
|(395)
|-
|(395)
|Net return on ordinary activities
before tax
|830
|3,227
|4,057
|334
|9,744
|10,078
|720
|15,498
|16,218
|Tax on ordinary activities
(note 6)
|(74)
|62
|(12)
|-
|-
|-
|(23)
|22
|(1)
Net return attributable to equity shareholders
756
3,289
4,045
334
9,744
10,078
697
15,520
16,217
|Return per
Ordinary Share (note 3)
16.07p
69.93p
86.00p
9.46p
276.01p
285.47p
18.26p
406.59p
424.85p
The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue return and capital return columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.
All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
There are no gains or losses other than those recognised in the income statement.
There is no material difference between the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before tax and the net return/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders stated above and their historical cost equivalents.
Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
for the six months ended 5 October 2017
Called-up share capital
Share premium account
Capital redemption reserve
Capital
reserve*
Revenue reserve
Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Balance at 6 April 2017
|1,113
|66,610
|16
|99,976
|1,730
|169,445
|Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|3,289
|756
|4,045
|New shares issued (note 7)
|137
|21,290
|-
|-
|-
|21,427
|Dividends paid (note 4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(926)
|(926)
|Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
|137
|21,290
|-
|-
|(926)
|20,501
|Balance at 5 October 2017
|1,250
|87,900
|16
|103,265
|1,560
|193,991
for the six months ended 5 October 2016
Called-up share capital
Share premium account
Capital redemption reserve
Capital
reserve*
Revenue reserve
Total
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Balance at 6 April 2016
|798
|20,934
|16
|84,453
|1,719
|107,920
|Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|9,744
|334
|10,078
|Shares issued from treasury (note 7)
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|3
|New shares issued (note 7)
|158
|21,945
|-
|-
|-
|22,103
|Dividends paid (note 4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(686)
|(686)
|Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
|158
|21,945
|-
|3
|(686)
|21,420
|Balance at 5 October 2016
|956
|42,879
|16
|94,200
|1,367
|139,418
*The Capital reserve balance at 5 October 2017 includes unrealised gains on fixed asset investments of £19,134,000 (5 October 2016 - gains of £18,286,000 and 6 April 2017 - gains of £21,805,000).
Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)
at 5 October 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|5 October 2017
|5 October 2016
|5 April
2017
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed assets
|Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
|189,438
|133,240
|160,637
|Current assets
|Debtors
|1,027
|1,747
|595
|Cash at bank and in hand
|3,898
|5,110
|9,121
|4,925
|6,857
|9,716
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(372)
|(679)
|(908)
|Net current assets
|4,553
|6,178
|8,808
|Total assets less current liabilities
|193,991
|139,418
|169,445
|Capital and reserves
|Called-up share capital
|1,250
|956
|1,113
|Share premium account
|87,900
|42,879
|66,610
|Capital redemption reserve
|16
|16
|16
|Capital reserve
|103,265
|94,200
|99,976
|Revenue reserve
|1,560
|1,367
|1,730
|Total equity shareholders' funds
|193,991
|139,418
|169,445
|Net asset value per Ordinary Share
|3,877.7p
|3,647.0p
|3,805.0p
The Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2017 was approved by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2017 and signed on its behalf by:
Graham Meek
Chairman
8 November 2017
Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
for the six months ended 5 October 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months ended
5 October 2017
|6 months ended
5 October 2016
|Yearended
5 April2017
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net cash outflow from operations before dividends & interest (note 5)
|(778)
|(443)
|(1,058)
|Dividends received
|688
|314
|644
|Interest received
|506
|330
|616
|Cash from operations
|414
|202
|Taxation
|(12)
|-
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|404
|201
|202
|Payments to acquire investments
|(81,177)
|(54,453)
|(117,112)
|Receipts from sale of investments
|55,364
|27,871
|69,913
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(25,813)
|(26,582)
|(47,199)
|Equity dividends paid
|(926)
|(686)
|(686)
|Issue of ordinary shares
|21,112
|21,421
|46,048
|Net cash inflow from financing activities
|20,186
|20,735
|45,362
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(5,223)
|(5,646)
|(1,635)
|Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
|9,121
|10,756
|10,756
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|3,898
|5,110
|9,121
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(5,223)
|(5,646)
|(1,635)
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash at bank, and in hand
|3,898
|5,110
|9,121
Notes to the Financial Statements
1 Basis of preparation
The condensed Financial Statements for the six months to 5 October 2017 comprise the Income Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Financial Position and the Cash Flow Statement, together with the notes set out below. They have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting', the AIC's Statement of Recommended Practice issued in November 2014 ("SORP'), UK Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("UK GAAP') and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts at 5 April 2017.
Fair Value
Under FRS 102 and FRS 104 investments have been classified using the following fair value hierarchy:
Level 1: valued using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets.
Level 2: valued using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1.
Level 3: valued using inputs that are unobservable.
All of the Company's investments fall into Level 1 for the periods reported.
2 Investment income
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months
ended
5 October
2017
|6 months
ended
5 October
2016
|Year
ended
5 April
2017
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Income from investments
|Income from UK bonds
|287
|193
|427
|Income from UK equity and non-equity investments
|629
|339
|656
|Interest from overseas bonds
|223
|156
|351
|Income from overseas equity and non-equity investments
|99
|-
|14
|Total income
|1,238
|688
|1,448
3 Return per Ordinary Share
The calculation of return per Ordinary Share is based on results after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period of 4,703,266 (5 October 2016: 3,530,359, 5 April 2017: 3,817,149).
The revenue, capital and total return per Ordinary Share is shown in the Income Statement.
4 Dividends paid
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months ended
5 October
2017
|6 months ended
5 October
2016
|Year
ended
5 April
2017
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|2016 dividend paid 22 July 2016 (20.0p per share)
|-
|686
|686
|2017 dividend paid 21 July 2017 (20.0p per share)
|926
|-
|-
5 Reconciliation of net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation to net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|6 months
ended
5 October
2017
|6 months
ended
5 October
2016
|Year
ended
5 April
2017
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation
|4,057
|10,078
|16,218
|Less capital return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation
|(3,227)
|(9,744)
|(15,498)
|(Increase)/decrease in prepayments and accrued income
|(6)
|106
|(5)
|Increase/(decrease) in accruals and deferred income
|18
|(4)
|42
|Management fees charged to capital
|(306)
|(231)
|(500)
|(Increase)/decrease in overseas withholding tax
|(3)
|-
|113
|Dividends received
|(728)
|(339)
|(670)
|Interest received
|(510)
|(349)
|(778)
|Realised (losses)/gains on foreign currency transactions
|(73)
|40
|20
|Net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest
|(778)
|(443)
|(1,058)
6 Taxation
Capital returns and franked dividend income are not subject to UK corporation tax within an investment trust company. The provision for corporation tax arises from the excess of unfranked investment income over management expenses and irrecoverable overseas withholding tax. During the six months to 5 October 2017, no refund of withholding tax in relation to prior periods was received from the Swiss tax authorities (refunds received during periods to 5 April 2017: £114,000; and 5 October 2016: £88,000).
7 Ordinary Shares
During the period the Company issued 549,545 new Ordinary shares of 25p each for proceeds totalling £21,427,000 (period to 5 October 2016: 631,775 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £22,103,000, year to 5 April 2017: 1,262,112 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £45,991,000).
During the period the Company did not repurchase any Ordinary shares (periods to 5 October 2016 and 5 April 2017: nil). At 5 October 2017 no shares were held in treasury (5 October 2016 and 5 April 2017: nil). No shares were re-issued from treasury during the period (periods 5 October 2016 and 5 April 2017: 81 Ordinary shares of 25p each re-issued from treasury for proceeds totalling £3,000).
At 5 October 2017, there were 5,002,719 Ordinary shares in issue (5 October 2016: 3,822,837, 5 April 2017: 4,453,174).
8 Transaction Costs
Transaction costs on acquisitions within the portfolio amounted to £60,000 and transaction costs on sales amounted to £17,000. These costs are included in the book cost of acquisitions and in the net proceeds of disposals.
9 General information
The financial information contained in this Half-Year Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the half-years ended 5 October 2016 and 5 October 2017 has not been audited. The abridged financial information for the year ended 5 April 2017 has been extracted from the Company's statutory accounts for that year, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
