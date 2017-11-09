Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Half-year Report

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 9 November 2017

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company')

Announcement of the Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2017

Interim Management Report

Chairman's Overview

At the half year end, 5 October 2017, the net asset value per share was 3,878p. This compares to 3,805p at the year end on 5 April 2017, and 3,647p a year ago. This is an increase of 1.9% over the past six months, and 6.3% over the twelve months to 5 October 2017. Over the latest six months, this performance compares with increases of 4.5% in the MSCI UK Index and of 2.4% in RPI respectively. Performance in the half year was impacted by a 6% weakening of the dollar relative to sterling, some of which has already reversed since the period end.

Operation of the Company's discount control policy has resulted in a pattern of further steady issuance. The Company's issued share capital has increased by 12.3% over the half year and is 30.8% higher than a year ago. The improved marketability in the Company's shares has clearly helped to widen the equity base and also extend the shareholder list; the ongoing cost ratio continues to fall. Shortly after the end of the first half year, total assets under management reached £200m for the first time.

During the half year, the Financial Conduct Authority authorised the Investment Managers, CG Asset Management, to act as a Small Authorised UK Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM'). Since the period end, the Board has appointed CG Asset Management as the Company's AIFM. Though under the new AIFM regime the Company remains restricted in how it applies any borrowing under its investment policy, the Board does not view this as a material constraint. The Company has not used structural gearing in managing its affairs for many years. This is unlikely to change.

Investment Review

The half year was an unusually active one in terms of asset re-allocation. The most significant development has been the reduction in our holdings of UK index-linked bonds which have long been a mainstay of the portfolio. In early April the Company began by selling the UK Treasury 0.125% index-linked 2024 at a real yield of -2.5%. Held to maturity these bonds would have suffered a real loss of 16%. The current ambition of the Company's asset allocation is to protect investor's capital after fees, taxes and inflation whilst we wait for better value to emerge in equity markets. In theory UK index-linked bonds should be the perfect asset class to achieve these aims, however at today's valuations longer dated bonds currently fail to meet these criteria.

Substantially all of the proceeds arising from the sale of UK index-linked bonds have been invested into US treasury inflation protected securities, which now make up roughly a quarter of the portfolio. The yields on offer in the US are significantly higher than in the UK, even if not high compared to their own history. This change exposes the fund to greater foreign exchange volatility. However, given the political uncertainties overhanging sterling, with the strains of Brexit pulling at the unity of the minority Conservative government, there is, in our view, as much opportunity as risk in holding overseas assets. The strength of sterling against the dollar was a headwind for the performance of the Company in the half year, however some of this has already reversed since the period end.

The other notable change in the portfolio make up has been the increase in property exposure. Over the first half of the year the Company significantly increased its exposure to German residential property which now makes up more than 6% of the portfolio. In addition, the Company participated in two new IPOs of funds engaged in the sale and lease-back of social housing on very long, inflation-linked leases to UK housing associations. The key attractions of these assets are investment grade counterparties, implicit government support and physical asset backing. The risks are greater than UK government bonds, but the yield is 6% higher, which appears attractive to us. For the first time in the Company's history property is a larger share of the portfolio than conventional equity funds.

The Company's investment trust and equity portfolios generally performed well, delivering high single digit returns, outperforming broad UK stock indices. Unfortunately, that performance was adversely impacted by one of the larger equity holdings, Ground Rents Income Fund plc ("GRIO') which fell c.13% after the announcement that that the Communities Secretary is investigating the ground rent market. There are examples of developers that have abused some corners of this market, with Taylor Wimpey setting aside £130m in April to compensate buyers of their leasehold houses. In our assessment there is no overlap with GRIO's holdings and the extremely penal ground rents under investigation. The Company has increased its holdings in GRIO at lower prices as ground rents typify the high quality, low risk, long term investments that the Company seeks to make, and that are very hard to find on terms anywhere close to good value.

We are mindful of the risks of illiquidity in investment trusts, small capitalisation stocks and several other asset classes. This illiquidity has magnified the equity bull market on the way up, with conventional investment trust discounts now standing at extremely narrow levels and many alternative trusts standing on premia. It will not take many investors trying to realise these gains to turn a virtuous cycle into a vicious one.

Conclusion

The target is still to achieve another positive total return for the full year, but the strategic emphasis of the Company, after the long bull-run in both bonds and equities, is decidedly towards the preservation of investors' capital during what may prove to be a challenging period for investors in most asset classes. We look forward to the opportunities that will become available in the next bear market and remain accordingly defensive whilst we wait.

For and on behalf of the Board

Graham Meek

Chairman

8 November 2017

Required Disclosures

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company were explained in detail within the Annual Report issued in June 2017. To these must be added the protracted uncertainties for the UK economy and financial markets arising from the negotiation and implementation of Brexit. Apart from this, the directors are not aware of any other new risks or uncertainties for the Company and its investors both for the period under review and moving forward.

Related Party Transactions

Details of related party transactions are contained in the Annual Report issued in June 2017. There have been no material changes in the nature and type of the related party transactions as stated within the Annual Report.

Going Concern

The Company's investment objective and business activities, together with the main trends and factors likely to affect its development and performance are continuously monitored by the Board. The directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks and having reassessed the principal risks consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial information.

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD')

The Company is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF') as defined by the AIFMD and CG Asset Management is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM').

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

Each director confirms that, to the best of their knowledge:

a) The condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting);

b) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months of the financial year and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and

c) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein).

The condensed set of financial statements are published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com, which is a website maintained by PATAC Limited. The directors are responsible for the integrity of the Company's corporate website and financial information included within the website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

For and on behalf of the Board

Graham Meek

Chairman

8 November 2017

Distribution of Investment Funds

at 5 October 2017

Distribution of Investment Funds of £193,336,000 at 5 October 2017





UK

North

America



Europe



Elsewhere 5 October

2017

Total % % % % % Investment Trust Assets: Ordinary shares 19.1 3.3 9.3 8.9 40.6 Zero dividend preference

Shares 10.3 - - - 10.3 Other Assets: Index-linked 8.5 24.8 2.9 0.2 36.4 Fixed interest 10.1 0.6 - - 10.7 Cash 1.9 - 0.1 - 2.0 49.9 28.7 12.3 9.1 100.0

Distribution of Investment Funds of £169,758,000 at 5 April 2017





UK

North

America



Europe



Elsewhere 5 April

2017

Total % % % % % Investment Trust Assets: Ordinary shares 16.3 4.5 4.9 8.5 34.2 Zero dividend preference

Shares 12.2 - - - 12.2 Other Assets: Index-linked 15.6 18.0 2.6 0.3 36.5 Fixed interest 11.0 0.7 - - 11.7 Cash 3.7 1.2 0.5 - 5.4 58.8 24.4 8.0 8.8 100.0

Investments of the Company

at 5 October 2017

5 October 2017 Investment Trust Ordinary Shares: £'000 Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 6,004 North Atlantic Smaller Companies 5,493 Vonovia 5,285 Residential Secure Income 3,800 Deutsche Wohnen 3,686 Unite Group 2,907 Civitas Social Housing 2,497 Ground Rents Income Fund Ordinary 2,076 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust 1,991 Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe Ex UK UCITS ETF 1,961 iShares Physical Gold ETC 1,931 Leg Immobilien 1,895 Castellum 1,887 Triple Point Social Housing REIT 1,801 PRS REIT 1,587 RM Secured Direct Lending 1,576 Schroder UK Growth Fund 1,533 Segro 1,487 iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 1,482 JPEL Private Equity USD 1,365 DW Catalyst Fund 1,343 EPE Special Opportunities 1,238 Prospect Co 1,238 Oryx International Growth Fund 1,154 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund 1,132 BH Global 1,128 SME Loan Fund 1,119 GCP Infrastructure Investments 1,103 Better Capital PCC 1,067 Foresight Solar Fund 1,057 GCP Asset Backed Income Fund 1,003 Electra Private Equity 940 Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust 919 North American Income Trust 844 John Laing Environmental Assets Group 842 Artemis Alpha Trust 841 International Public Partnerships 791 HICL Infrastructure 737 ADO Properties 735 Candover Investments 697 Grainger 688 Hadrians Wall Secured Investments 653 Rights & Issues Investment Trust 562 Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF 530 Witan Pacific Investment Trust 529 CLS Holdings 380 Eurovestech 350 Value & Income Trust 338 Mithras Investment Trust 319 Aberdeen Latin American Income 240 Witan Investment Trust 190 Tritax Big Box REIT 184 BBGI SICAV S.A. 156 Marwyn Value Investors 152 Land Securities Group 134 Hansa Trust 'A' Shares 134 Investments with a market value below £100,000 688 78,399 Investment Trust Zero Dividend Preference Shares: NB Private Equity ZDP 2022 3,258 JP Morgan Private Equity 2017 2,922 JZ Capital Partners 2022 2,357 JP Morgan Income & Capital Trust 2018 2,281 Utilico Investments 2018 1,521 Acorn Income Fund 2022 1,467 GLI Finance 2019 1,233 Utilico Investments 2020 990 Premier Energy & Water Trust 2020 883 Ranger Direct Lending 2021 826 Polar Capital ZDP 2024 718 Taliesin Property Fund 2018 684 Small Companies Dividend Trust 2018 410 Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 403 19,953 Index Linked Securities: USA Treasury 2.0% 2026 9,164 UK Treasury 0.125% 2019 8,101 USA Treasury 0.125% 2025 7,359 USA Treasury 2.375% 2025 5,315 Sweden (Kingdom of) 0.25% 2022 4,377 UK Treasury 2.5% 2020 3,951 USA Treasury 0.125% 2023 3,508 USA Treasury 0.625% 2021 3,148 USA Treasury 1.75% 2028 2,740 USA Treasury 0.125% 2020 2,563 USA Treasury 0.625% 2024 2,451 USA Treasury 0.625% 2023 2,229 USA Treasury 3.875% 2029 2,199 USA Treasury 0.75% 2042 1,986 USA Treasury 0.125% 2026 1,514 Sweden (Kingdom of) 4.0% 2020 1,299 USA Treasury 1.125% 2021 1,109 Tesco Personal Finance 1.0% 2019 935 UK Treasury 1.875% 2022 895 USA Treasury 1.375% 2020 894 USA Treasury 0.125% 2024 778 Severn Trent 1.3% 2022 672 USA Treasury 0.125% 2019 640 National Grid 1.25% 2021 577 Sydney Airport Finance Company 3.76% 2020 425 UK Treasury 1.25% 2017 284 Places for People Capital Markets 1% 2022 271 Nationwide 3.875% 2021 219 USA Treasury 0.125% 2022 207 The Housing Finance Corporation 5.5% 2024 158 National Grid 2.983% 2018 141 The Housing Finance Corporation 5.65% 2020 122 Investments with a market value below £100,000 148 70,379 Fixed Interest Securities: UK Treasury 30/10/2017 2,000 JZ Capital Partners 6.0% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2021 1,933 Edinburgh Dragon Trust 3.5% 2018 1,596 Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1,216 City Natural Resources 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2018 1,208 BG Energy Capital 5.125% 2017 1,158 UK Treasury 16/10/2017 1,000 Workspace Group 6% 2019 952 Bruntwood Investments 6.0% 2020 779 Primary Healthcare Properties 5.375% 2019 751 Severn Trent 6.0% 2018 634 CLS Holdings 5.5% 2019 630 NEX Group 5.5% 2018 604 BMW Finance 1.75% 2017 541 Unite Group 6.125% 2020 528 National Grid North America 1.875% 2018 503 Helical 4% 2019 499 LVMH 1.625% 2017 480 Vodafone Group 5.375% 2017 453 Sky Group 5.75% 2017 450 Northumbrian Water 6.0% 2017 390 Ecclesiastical Insurance Office 8.625% Non-Cumulative Irredeemable Preference Shares 374 Bayer AG 5.625% 2018 360 REA Finance B.V. 8.75% 2020 300 Burford Capital 6.5% 2022 242 F&C Global Smaller Companies 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2019 212 The Mercantile Investment Trust 6.125% 2030 193 Tesco Personal Finance 5.0% 2020 190 St Mowden 6.25% 2019 159 TP ICAP 5.25% 2019 157 Investments with a market value below £100,000 215 20,707 Total investments 189,438 Cash 3,898 Total investment funds 193,336



Income Statement (unaudited)

for the six months ended 5 October 2017

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

5 October 2017 6 months ended

5 October 2016 Year ended

5 April 2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net gains on investments - 3,606 3,606 - 10,071 10,071 - 15,978 15,978 Exchange (losses)/gains - (73) (73) - (96) (96) - 20 20 Investment income

(note 2) 1,238 - 1,238 688 - 688 1,448 - 1,448 Gross return 1,238 3,533 4,771 688 9,975 10,663 1,448 15,998 17,446 Investment management fee (204) (306) (510) (154) (231) (385) (333) (500) (833) Other expenses (204) - (204) (200) - (200) (395) - (395) Net return on ordinary activities

before tax 830 3,227 4,057 334 9,744 10,078 720 15,498 16,218 Tax on ordinary activities

(note 6) (74) 62 (12) - - - (23) 22 (1)

Net return attributable to equity shareholders



756



3,289



4,045



334



9,744



10,078



697



15,520



16,217 Return per

Ordinary Share (note 3)

16.07p

69.93p

86.00p

9.46p

276.01p

285.47p

18.26p

406.59p

424.85p

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue return and capital return columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

There are no gains or losses other than those recognised in the income statement.

There is no material difference between the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before tax and the net return/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders stated above and their historical cost equivalents.



Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

for the six months ended 5 October 2017





Called-up share capital



Share premium account



Capital redemption reserve





Capital

reserve*





Revenue reserve







Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 6 April 2017 1,113 66,610 16 99,976 1,730 169,445 Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 3,289 756 4,045 New shares issued (note 7) 137 21,290 - - - 21,427 Dividends paid (note 4) - - - - (926) (926) Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 137 21,290 - - (926) 20,501 Balance at 5 October 2017 1,250 87,900 16 103,265 1,560 193,991

for the six months ended 5 October 2016





Called-up share capital



Share premium account



Capital redemption reserve





Capital

reserve*





Revenue reserve







Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 6 April 2016 798 20,934 16 84,453 1,719 107,920 Net return attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 9,744 334 10,078 Shares issued from treasury (note 7) - - - 3 - 3 New shares issued (note 7) 158 21,945 - - - 22,103 Dividends paid (note 4) - - - - (686) (686) Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 158 21,945 - 3 (686) 21,420 Balance at 5 October 2016 956 42,879 16 94,200 1,367 139,418

*The Capital reserve balance at 5 October 2017 includes unrealised gains on fixed asset investments of £19,134,000 (5 October 2016 - gains of £18,286,000 and 6 April 2017 - gains of £21,805,000).

Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

at 5 October 2017

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 5 October 2017 5 October 2016 5 April

2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 189,438 133,240 160,637 Current assets Debtors 1,027 1,747 595 Cash at bank and in hand 3,898 5,110 9,121 4,925 6,857 9,716 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (372) (679) (908) Net current assets 4,553 6,178 8,808 Total assets less current liabilities 193,991 139,418 169,445 Capital and reserves Called-up share capital 1,250 956 1,113 Share premium account 87,900 42,879 66,610 Capital redemption reserve 16 16 16 Capital reserve 103,265 94,200 99,976 Revenue reserve 1,560 1,367 1,730 Total equity shareholders' funds 193,991 139,418 169,445 Net asset value per Ordinary Share 3,877.7p 3,647.0p 3,805.0p

The Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 5 October 2017 was approved by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2017 and signed on its behalf by:

Graham Meek

Chairman

8 November 2017

Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)

for the six months ended 5 October 2017

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

5 October 2017 6 months ended

5 October 2016 Yearended

5 April2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash outflow from operations before dividends & interest (note 5) (778) (443) (1,058) Dividends received 688 314 644 Interest received 506 330 616 Cash from operations 414 202 Taxation (12) - Net cash inflow from operating activities 404 201 202 Payments to acquire investments (81,177) (54,453) (117,112) Receipts from sale of investments 55,364 27,871 69,913 Net cash outflow from investing activities (25,813) (26,582) (47,199) Equity dividends paid (926) (686) (686) Issue of ordinary shares 21,112 21,421 46,048 Net cash inflow from financing activities 20,186 20,735 45,362 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,223) (5,646) (1,635) Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 9,121 10,756 10,756 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,898 5,110 9,121 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,223) (5,646) (1,635) Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash at bank, and in hand 3,898 5,110 9,121

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Basis of preparation

The condensed Financial Statements for the six months to 5 October 2017 comprise the Income Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Financial Position and the Cash Flow Statement, together with the notes set out below. They have been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting', the AIC's Statement of Recommended Practice issued in November 2014 ("SORP'), UK Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("UK GAAP') and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts at 5 April 2017.

Fair Value

Under FRS 102 and FRS 104 investments have been classified using the following fair value hierarchy:

Level 1: valued using unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets.

Level 2: valued using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1.

Level 3: valued using inputs that are unobservable.

All of the Company's investments fall into Level 1 for the periods reported.

2 Investment income

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months

ended

5 October

2017 6 months

ended

5 October

2016 Year

ended

5 April

2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 Income from investments Income from UK bonds 287 193 427 Income from UK equity and non-equity investments 629 339 656 Interest from overseas bonds 223 156 351 Income from overseas equity and non-equity investments 99 - 14 Total income 1,238 688 1,448

3 Return per Ordinary Share

The calculation of return per Ordinary Share is based on results after tax divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period of 4,703,266 (5 October 2016: 3,530,359, 5 April 2017: 3,817,149).

The revenue, capital and total return per Ordinary Share is shown in the Income Statement.

4 Dividends paid

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months ended

5 October

2017 6 months ended

5 October

2016 Year

ended

5 April

2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 2016 dividend paid 22 July 2016 (20.0p per share) - 686 686 2017 dividend paid 21 July 2017 (20.0p per share) 926 - -

5 Reconciliation of net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation to net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6 months

ended

5 October

2017 6 months

ended

5 October

2016 Year

ended

5 April

2017 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 4,057 10,078 16,218 Less capital return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation (3,227) (9,744) (15,498) (Increase)/decrease in prepayments and accrued income (6) 106 (5) Increase/(decrease) in accruals and deferred income 18 (4) 42 Management fees charged to capital (306) (231) (500) (Increase)/decrease in overseas withholding tax (3) - 113 Dividends received (728) (339) (670) Interest received (510) (349) (778) Realised (losses)/gains on foreign currency transactions (73) 40 20 Net cash outflow from operations before dividends and interest (778) (443) (1,058)

6 Taxation

Capital returns and franked dividend income are not subject to UK corporation tax within an investment trust company. The provision for corporation tax arises from the excess of unfranked investment income over management expenses and irrecoverable overseas withholding tax. During the six months to 5 October 2017, no refund of withholding tax in relation to prior periods was received from the Swiss tax authorities (refunds received during periods to 5 April 2017: £114,000; and 5 October 2016: £88,000).

7 Ordinary Shares

During the period the Company issued 549,545 new Ordinary shares of 25p each for proceeds totalling £21,427,000 (period to 5 October 2016: 631,775 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £22,103,000, year to 5 April 2017: 1,262,112 new Ordinary shares of 25p each issued for proceeds totalling £45,991,000).

During the period the Company did not repurchase any Ordinary shares (periods to 5 October 2016 and 5 April 2017: nil). At 5 October 2017 no shares were held in treasury (5 October 2016 and 5 April 2017: nil). No shares were re-issued from treasury during the period (periods 5 October 2016 and 5 April 2017: 81 Ordinary shares of 25p each re-issued from treasury for proceeds totalling £3,000).

At 5 October 2017, there were 5,002,719 Ordinary shares in issue (5 October 2016: 3,822,837, 5 April 2017: 4,453,174).

8 Transaction Costs

Transaction costs on acquisitions within the portfolio amounted to £60,000 and transaction costs on sales amounted to £17,000. These costs are included in the book cost of acquisitions and in the net proceeds of disposals.

9 General information



The financial information contained in this Half-Year Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the half-years ended 5 October 2016 and 5 October 2017 has not been audited. The abridged financial information for the year ended 5 April 2017 has been extracted from the Company's statutory accounts for that year, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com