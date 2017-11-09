

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday as encouraging inflation data out of China pointed to a pickup in global demand and oil prices held stable after slipping overnight on data showing a surprise build in crude inventories.



Asian stocks are broadly higher and the dollar inched higher against a basket of currencies while gold held largely steady on uncertainty over the course of tax reform in the United States.



The kiwi dollar rallied after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand signaled an earlier rise in interest rates.



Japan's Nikkei index gave up early gains after rising sharply earlier in the day to climb above 23,000 for the first time since 1992 even as data showed Japan's core machinery orders tumbled at their fastest pace in more than two years in September.



Elsewhere, consumer prices in China were up 1.9 percent year-on-year October, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That exceeded expectations for 1.8 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in September.



Producer price inflation advanced an annual 6.9 percent - unchanged from the previous month but topping forecasts for 6.6 percent.



Closer home, the house price balance in the United Kingdom narrowed in October, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said - gaining just 1.0 percent.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent and was down from 6.0 percent in September. By region, house prices were down in London, the South East, north-east England and East Anglia.



Foreign trade data from Germany and business sentiment survey results from France are slated to be released later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher even as banks extended losses on tax reform worries after Republicans lost key elections in New Jersey and Virginia. The Dow inched up marginally, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent.



European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and rising tensions in the Middle East kept investors on tenterhooks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX closed marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent.



