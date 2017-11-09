

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Carbon products maker SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month consolidated net result amounted to 5.3 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 124.1 million euros.



On a per share basis, loss was 0.17 euro, compared to loss of 0.32 euro last year.



Result from continuing operations was loss of 17.4 million euros, narrower than loss of 28.3 million euros a year ago.



Group EBIT after non-recurring charges improved substantially in the first nine months of the year to 28.0 million euros from 12.2 million euros a year ago.



Sales revenue from continuing operations improved 14.2 percent to 642.1 million euros from 562.1 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company raised its outlook. Group sales are now anticipated to increase by approximately 10 percent, compared to previous estimate of increase by a high single digit percentage. Group EBITDA and Group EBIT - both before non-recurring charges - should increase more than proportionately to sales, as guided.



However, the fourth quarter is anticipated to be the weakest quarter of this year based on lower capacity utilization following scheduled plant shutdowns and holidays. Accordingly, SGL Group expects EBIT in the mid-single digit million euro range.



SGL Group continues to anticipate a net loss from continuing operations in the mid-double digit million euro range.



