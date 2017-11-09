

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis releases Germany's foreign trade figures. Exports are forecast to fall 1.3 percent on month, while imports are expected to climb 0.4 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the greenback, it declined against the franc. Against the yen and the pound, the currency held steady.



The euro was worth 131.80 against the yen, 1.1609 against the greenback, 1.1582 against the franc and 0.8838 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX