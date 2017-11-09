

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) reported a 4.0 percent increase in passenger traffic for the month of October 2017, while capacity grew 1.9 percent and load factor rose by 1.7 points.



Traffic in October, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 4.0 percent year-on-year to 23.69 billion from 22.79 billion in the year-ago period.



Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 1.9 percent to 27.23 billion from 26.71 billion last year. The monthly load factor increased by 1.7 points to 87.0 percent from 85.3 percent a year ago.



The total number of passengers carried by the Group during the month increased 5.4 percent from last year to 8.87 million.



