

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurer Munich Re (0KFE.L) Thursday posted a consolidated net loss of 1.436 billion euros for the third quarter, compared to last year's net profit of 684 million euros, as property-casualty reinsurance was strongly impacted by major losses from natural catastrophes. Loss per share for the quarter was 9.37 euros versus profit per share of 4.30 euros a year ago.



Operating loss for the quarter reached 1.732 billion euros, compared to a profit of 816 million euros last year.



The group said it expects claims expenditure from these hurricanes after retrocessions and before tax to be tentatively about 2.7 billion.



Gross premium writtens were down 0.5 percent to 12.279 billion euros. Earned premiums were down 1.6 percent to 11.698 billion euros.



Looking ahead, Munich Re said it will fall far short of its profit guidance of 2.0 billion - 2.4 billion euros for the year, and that it now expects to post only a small profit for 2017, citing high natural catastrophe losses in the third quarter.



