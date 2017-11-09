

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the third-quarter increased 36% to 526 million euros from 386 million euros, resulting in basic earnings per share of 2.59 euros, up 34% compared to 1.93 euros in 2016.



'We delivered another set of strong results and are fully on track to achieve our ambitious 2017 financial targets,' said adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.



Net income from continuing operations for the third-quarter was up 35% to 549 million euros from last year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations grew 33% to 2.70 euros from the prior year.



During the third quarter, adidas continued to deliver a strong financial performance with currency-neutral revenues up 12%. This development mainly reflected a 13% increase at brand adidas, which was driven by double-digit increases in the running and outdoor categories as well as at adidas Originals and adidas neo.



Sales in the football and basketball categories declined, reflecting significantly lower licence revenues mainly due to the termination of two major sponsorship agreements. Revenues at the Reebok brand grew 1%, as the planned efforts to clean up Reebok's distribution in the US marketplace are having an increasingly negative impact on the brand's top-line development.



From a channel perspective, the company's revenue growth was driven by increases in all distribution channels, with particularly strong support from eCommerce, where revenues grew 39%. In euro terms, sales for the company were up 9% in the third quarter to 5.677 billion euros , compared to 5.222 billion euros in the prior year.



adidas has confirmed its outlook for the financial year 2017, which the company had previously increased with the announcement of its preliminary second quarter results on July 27, 2017. The company continues to expect sales to increase at a rate between 17% and 19% on a currency-neutral basis in 2017. Net income from continuing operations is projected to increase at a rate between 26% and 28% to a level between 1.360 billion euros and 1.390 billion euros.



As a result, operating profit is expected to increase between 24% and 26%, reflecting an operating margin improvement of up to 0.6 percentage points to a level of up to 9.2%. Due to an increase in the average number of shares following conversions of convertible bonds into adidas AG shares, basic earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to increase at a rate between 25% and 27%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX