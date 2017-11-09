

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Generali Spa (ARZGY.PK) reported that its nine-month profit from continuing operations improved 7.2% to 1.86 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros, prior year. Group net profit, including the disposal of Dutch assets, was at 1.46 billion euros, down 9.9% year-over-year. Operating result was stable at 3.6 billion euros.



Nine-month gross written premiums was down 0.1% to 51.6 billion euros from 51.8 billion euros, previous year. Premiums improved 1.4% in P&C business.



