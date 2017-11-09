

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Engie (GDSZF.PK, GDFZY.PK), formerly called GDF Suez, a natural gas and electricity supplier, reported Thursday that its nine-month Current Operating Income amounted to 3.57 billion euros, down 10.5% from last year's 3.99 billion euros last year.



On an organic basis, Current Operating Income was up 1.8%, driven by the growth engines up 4%.



EBITDA amounted to 6.56 billion euros, down 3.6% on a gross basis, mainly because of the scope effects linked to disposals, but grew 3.8% on an organic basis.



Cash Flow From Operations or CFFO amounted to 4.9 billion euros for the first nine months, down 1.9 billion euros versus September 30, 2016.



Revenues were 46.79 billion euros, up 1.3% from prior year's 46.18 billion euros. Revenues grew 2.9% on an organic basis.



Further, the company confirmed its 2017 financial targets, and still expects net recurring income group share in the mid-range of the 2.4 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros target, based on an indicative EBITDA range of 9.3 billion euros to 9.9 billion euros.



