Announcement no. 8



9 November 2017



Interim report - third quarter of 2017



Today, the Board of Directors approved the interim report for the third quarter of 2017. The full report in English is attached as PDF file and contains the following highlights:



-- Results



Adjusted result for Q3 2017: USD 4 million (Q3 2016: USD -12 million)



- Dry Cargo: USD 5 million (USD -8 million)



- Tankers: USD -1 million (USD -4 million)



Group EBIT Q3 2017: USD -2 million (USD -13 million)



-- NORDEN Dry Cargo split into 2 distinct business units; Dry Operator and Dry Owner.



- This marks an important step in NORDEN's ambitious plan to increase both profitability and scale of its Dry



Operator activities.



-- Markets



- Both Dry Cargo and Tanker markets expected to gradually improve in 2018 based on lower supply growth.



-- Performance



- Dry Cargo: TCE earnings 26% above benchmark mainly due to long-term coverage contracts. Portfolio



well positioned to benefit from improving markets in Q4.



- Tankers: TCE earnings 16% above benchmark. Close to break-even in a challenging market.



-- Vessel values



- Dry Cargo: +4%



- Tankers: -1%



-- Guidance



- Expectations for the adjusted results for the year are raised to USD -10 to 30 million (previously USD -20 to



20 million) as a result of higher expected Dry Cargo earnings.



CEO Jan Rindbo in comment:



"NORDEN is well positioned to benefit from the recent significant improvements in the dry cargo market and raises the expectations for the overall full-year results of the Company. With a new focused operator platform for the short-term operator activity in Dry Cargo and a tanker business that continues to outperform the market and has increased the capacity at attractive levels, the conditions for an improved result for the year are now in place."



A telephone conference will be held today at 3:30 p.m. (CET), where CEO Jan Rindbo and CFO Martin Badsted will comment on the report. It is requested that all participants have joined the meeting by latest 3:25 p.m. (CET) - International participants please dial in on +44 (0)20 3427 1911 or +1 646 254 3361, Danish participants please dial in on +45 3271 1658. The telephone conference will be shown live at www.ds-norden.com, where the accompanying presentation also will be available.



For further information: CEO Jan Rindbo, tel. +45 3315 0451.



Key figures and ratios for the group



USD million 1/1-30/9 1/1-30/9 1/1-31/12 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income statement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 1,299.8 922.1 1,251.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Costs -1,270.1 -894.3 -1,220.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before depreciation, etc. (EBITDA) 29.7 27.8 30.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from the sale of vessels, etc. 0.9 -38.8 -45.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and write-downs -31.5 -38.9 -49.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from operations (EBIT) -4.8 -48.2 -64.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fair value adjustment of certain hedging 0.0 25.9 34.5 instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net financials 0.1 -9.0 -12.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results before tax -4.8 -31.3 -42.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results for the period -2.5 -33.6 -45.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted result for the period * 1.3 -20.7 -34.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statement of financial position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets 797.6 800.7 767.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 1,276.0 1,373.2 1,301.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 801.3 813.6 801.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities 474.8 559.7 499.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invested capital 834.9 744.2 753.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest-bearing assets -33.7 69.4 47.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and securities 190.8 294.2 263.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From operating activities -35.1 -38.4 -79.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From investing activities 19.9 58.0 102.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - hereof investments in property, equipment -93.1 -70.4 -36.8 and vessels -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From financing activities 6.0 -76.7 -85.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents for the -9.1 -57.1 -62.9 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial and accounting ratios -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-related key figures and financial ratios: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares of DKK 1 each (including 42,200,000 42,200,000 42,200,000 treasury shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares of DKK 1 each (excluding 40,467,615 40,467,615 40,467,615 treasury shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of treasury shares 1,732,385 1,732,385 1,732,385 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share (EPS)(DKK) -0.1 (0) -0.8 (-6) -1.1 (-8) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share (diluted EPS) -0.1 (0) -0.8 (-6) -1.1 (-8) (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Book value per share (excluding treasury 19.8 (125) 20.1 (134) 19.0 (134) shares) (DKK) 1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share price at end of period, DKK 134.5 94.7 110.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price/book value (DKK) 1) 1.1 0.7 0.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other key figures and financial ratios: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA-ratio 2) 2.3% 3.0% 2.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ROIC -0.8% -8.4% -8.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ROE -0.4% -5.4% -5.5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ratio 62.8% 59.2% 61.6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total no. of ship days for the Group 68,162 57,108 78,765 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- USD/DKK rate at end of period 630.38 667.62 705.28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average USD/DKK rate 668.75 667.63 673.27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1) Converted at the USD/DKK rate at end of period. 2) The ratios were computed in accordance with "Recommendations and Financial Ratios 2015" published by the Danish Society of Financial Analysts. However, "Profits from the sale of vessels, etc." have not been included in EBITDA. * Adjusted result for the period was computed as "Results for the period" adjusted for "Profit from the sale of vessels, etc." including vessels in joint ventures and until 31/12-2016 "Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments".



