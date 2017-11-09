Revenue for the Israeli power electronics company rises 22% sequentially in third quarter to reach $166.6 million. More than 676 MW of inverters shipped helped drive gross margin of 34.9%.

Israel-headquartered power optimizer and inverter specialist SolarEdge has reported record revenues for the third quarter (Q3) of 2017 of $166.6 million - some 30% higher year-on-year and 22% more than the second quarter (Q2).

Almost 50% of the company's sales in Q3 arrived outside of the U.S., which CEO Guy Sella said was a testament to the firm's strategy to diversify its global sales. ...

