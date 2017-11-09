

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.02 billion in September from EUR 782.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the deficit was EUR 1.06 billion.



Exports climbed 6.0 percent year-over-year in September and imports surged by 9.2 percent.



During the first nine months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 8.89 billion versus EUR 6.93 billion in the same period of 2016



