Active Biotech: Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - September 2017

Third quarter in brief

The company's application related to one of the patent families in the SILC project was granted patent in the US

Preclinical data for a SILC substance was published in the scientific journal Cancer Immunology Research

The process to divest the company's research facility at Ideon in Lund has been initiated, for further comments related to the company's liquidity situation see the section "Outlook, including significant risks and uncertainties"

Events after the end of the period

In October, Active Biotech's partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd presented new data concerning laquinimod for the treatment of multiple sclerosis at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS congress

The Board of directors has decided to initiate negotiations with the trade unions related to the winding up of the companies animal test facility

Financial summary

SEK M July-Sept. Jan.-Sept. Full-year 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 Net sales 5.1 4.1 14.8 12.0 19.0 Operating loss -6.5 -11.1 -44.2 -41.6 -55.1 Loss for the period -8.4 -12.4 -48.6 -44.8 -59.6 Loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.09 -0.14 -0.50 -0.50 -0.65 Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of the period) 35.6 39.9 77.7

