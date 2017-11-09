sprite-preloader
WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 
Active Biotech: Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - September 2017

Third quarter in brief

  • The company's application related to one of the patent families in the SILC project was granted patent in the US
  • Preclinical data for a SILC substance was published in the scientific journal Cancer Immunology Research
  • The process to divest the company's research facility at Ideon in Lund has been initiated, for further comments related to the company's liquidity situation see the section "Outlook, including significant risks and uncertainties"

Events after the end of the period

  • In October, Active Biotech's partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd presented new data concerning laquinimod for the treatment of multiple sclerosis at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS congress
  • The Board of directors has decided to initiate negotiations with the trade unions related to the winding up of the companies animal test facility

Financial summary

SEK MJuly-Sept.Jan.-Sept.Full-year
2017 2016 2017 2016 2016
Net sales 5.1 4.1 14.8 12.0 19.0
Operating loss -6.5 -11.1 -44.2 -41.6 -55.1
Loss for the period -8.4 -12.4 -48.6 -44.8 -59.6
Loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.09 -0.14 -0.50 -0.50 -0.65
Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of the period) 35.6 39.9 77.7

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56



Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

 Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com).

Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - September 2017 (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2148297/824106.pdf)


