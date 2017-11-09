

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) reported profit before tax of 847 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2017 compared to 965 million pounds, previous year. Profit after tax from continuing operations decreased to 691 million pounds from 833 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to 19.4 pence from 22.0 pence.



First-half adjusted profit before tax was down 22% at actual exchange rates to 807 million pounds. Excluding the impact of timing, adjusted profit before tax was up 1% to 916 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 18.5 pence, including adverse timing of 1.9 pence.



First-half revenue improved to 6.68 billion pounds from 6.28 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 15.49 pence per ordinary share. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on 10 January 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 24 November 2017.



Looking forward, the Group said its overall performance is anticipated to remain in line with the expectations set out at the full year results announcement in May 2017.



