Tallinn, 2017-11-09 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q3 2017



In the third quarter (1 July - 30 September) of 2017, Tallink Grupp AS and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 2.9 million passengers, 2% more than in the third quarter of 2016. The Group's unaudited third-quarter revenue grew by 3.3% to EUR 282.7 million (EUR 273.6 million, Q3 2016). Unaudited EBITDA for the third quarter improved by 12.3% to EUR 75.4 million (EUR 67.1 million, Q3 2016) and unaudited net profit increased by 11.7% to EUR 47.8 million (EUR 42.8 million, Q3 2016).



In the third quarter, the Group's revenue and operating result were impacted by following operational factors:



- after the rerouting of ships in December 2016, carriage capacity increased on a number of operated routes; - in the third quarter of 2017, during June and August, one cruise ferry operated the Tallinn - Helsinki route in contrast to two cruise ferries in last year; - increased competition on Tallinn - Helsinki route.



Sales and segments



In the third-quarter, the revenues from all core operational segments increased compared to third quarter last year. The shops and restaurant revenue increased by EUR 3 million and ticket revenue by EUR 1.2 million, the growth was supported by the 2% increase of passenger number. The third-quarter cargo revenue increased by EUR 3.5 million compared to same period last year, the growth was supported by the increase of number of transported cargo units in all geographical segments.



The third-quarter revenue of the Estonia - Finland routes decreased by 6% compared to same period last year. The decrease was driven by decline in passenger numbers that was attributable to smaller total carriage capacity on the routes and increased competition from added capacity by competitors during the summer high season. Despite lower revenue, the Estonia - Finland routes segment result improved as more optimal operating costs resulting from three vessels on the Tallinn - Helsinki route. On the Tallinn - Helsinki route the new Shuttle ferry Megastar started operating in January 2017, next to Shuttle ferry Star. On the Tallinn - Helsinki route cruise service only one cruise ferry is operating in 2017, compared to two cruise ferries in the period of March to August in 2016.



The third-quarter revenue of the Finland-Sweden routes increased by 4% compared to same period last year. Growth was supported by a 1.8% higher passenger number and by a 13.7% increase of number of transported cargo units. The segment's third quarter result increased by EUR 1.9 million, compared to same period last year, amounting to EUR 17.9 million.



The Estonia-Sweden routes third-quarter revenue grew by 8.6% compared to same period last year. Growth was supported by an 8.1% higher passenger number. The number of transported cargo units increased by 2.9%. The segment's result increased by 4.9% to EUR 7.8 million compared to same period last year.



The Latvia-Sweden route third-quarter revenue increased by 66.4% compared to same period last year and the number of transported cargo units increased by 120%. The segment's third-quarter result increased by 4.2% to EUR 4.4 million. Since December 2016, two ships have been operating on the route compared to one ship in the third quarter last year.



Earnings



In the third quarter of 2017, the Group's gross profit grew by EUR 5.2 million compared to the same period last year, amounting to EUR 81.9 million. Third-quarter EBITDA increased by EUR 8.3 million to EUR 75.4 million. Third quarter growth was driven by a higher number of passengers and transported cargo units, attributable to the higher capacity, and more optimal operating costs resulting from three vessels on the Tallinn - Helsinki route. On the other hand, the result was also impacted by a year-on-year rise in fuel costs.



Net finance costs decreased by EUR 0.3 million compared to the third quarter last year mainly from lower interest expenses. The total exchange rate differences and the revaluation of cross currency and interest rate derivatives were on the same level.



The Group's unaudited net profit for the third quarter of 2017 was EUR 47.8 million or EUR 0.071 per share compared to a net profit of EUR 42.8 million or EUR 0.064 per share in the same period last year.



Results of the first 9 months of 2017



In the first 9 months (1 January - 30 September) of 2017, the Group carried 7.4 million passengers which is 2.9% more compared to the same period last year. The Group's unaudited revenue for the period increased by 3.2% to EUR 734.1 million. Unaudited EBITDA increased almost by EUR 10 million and amounted to EUR 129.5 million (EUR 119.6 million, 9M 2016), unaudited net profit for the period was EUR 45.4 million (EUR 40.6 million, 9M 2016 net profit).



The financial result for the first 9 months 2017 was influenced by the scheduled maintenance of five cruise ferries in the first quarter of 2017 and a rise in carriage capacity on several routes after the rerouting of vessels in December 2016. In the first nine months the competition in the maritime traffic between Estonia and Finland has increased, which has put pressure on ticket prices.



Financial position



In the third quarter, the Group's net debt decreased by EUR 18.6 million to EUR 635.2 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.0 at the reporting date.



At the end of the third quarter, total liquidity (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 87.5 million (EUR 116.3 million, 30 September 2016) providing a strong financial position for sustainable operations. The Group had EUR 80.2 million (EUR 88.8 million, 30 September 2016) in cash and cash equivalents and EUR 7.3 million (EUR 27.5 million, 30 September 2016) in unused credit lines.



KEY FIGURES



For the period Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue (million euros) 282.7 273.6 3.3% Gross profit (million euros) 81.9 76.8 6.7% Net profit for the period (million euros) 47.8 42.8 11.7% EBITDA (million euros) 75.4 67.1 12.3% Depreciation and amortisation (million euros) 22.2 19.3 15.3% Capital expenditures (million euros) 2.4 15.1 -84.1% Weighted average number of ordinary shares 669 882 040 669 882 040 0.0% outstanding Earnings per share 0.071 0.064 11.7% Number of passengers 2 912 759 2 855 112 2.0% Number of cargo units 91 335 81 170 12.5% Average number of employees 7 566 7 366 2.7% As at 30.09.17 30.06.17 Change % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets (million euros) 1 714.5 1 739.0 -1.4% Total liabilities (million euros) 875.6 948.0 -7.6% Interest-bearing liabilities (million euros) 715.3 735.7 -2.8% Net debt (million euros) 635.2 653.7 -2.8% Net debt to EBITDA 4.0 4.3 -7.9% Total equity (million euros) 838.9 791.1 6.0% Equity ratio (%) 48.9% 45.5% Number of ordinary shares outstanding 669 882 040 669 882 040 0.0% Equity per share 1.25 1.18 6.0% Ratios Q3 2017 Q3 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin (%) 29.0% 28.1% EBITDA margin (%) 26.7% 24.5% Net profit margin (%) 16.9% 15.7%



EBITDA: Earnings before net financial items, share of profit of equity accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortisation Earnings per share: net profit / weighted average number of shares outstanding Equity ratio: total equity / total assets Equity per share: shareholder's equity / number of shares outstanding Gross margin: gross profit / revenue EBITDA margin: EBITDA / revenue Net profit margin: net profit / revenue Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalentsNet debt to EBITDA: net debt / 12-months trailing EBITDA



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Unaudited, in thousands of EUR Q3 2017 Q3 2016 9M 2017 9M 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue (Note 3) 282 715 273 615 734 121 711 670 Cost of sales -200 769 -196 839 -578 026 -560 154 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 81 946 76 776 156 095 151 516 Sales and marketing expenses -17 068 -16 571 -54 182 -53 166 Administrative expenses -11 780 -12 548 -37 234 -38 825 Other operating income 108 180 444 1 753 Other operating expenses -38 22 -182 -6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Result from operating activities 53 168 47 859 64 941 61 272 Finance income (Note 4) -102 4 398 7 806 8 760 Finance costs (Note 4) -5 214 -9 999 -23 183 -29 685 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit/loss before income tax 47 852 42 258 49 564 40 347 Income tax -12 580 -4 138 245 Net profit/loss for the period 47 840 42 838 45 426 40 592 ================================================================================ Other comprehensive income/expense Exchange differences on translating -40 -99 -22 -264 foreign operations -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income/expense for -40 -99 -22 -264 the period Total comprehensive income/expense for 47 800 42 739 45 404 40 328 the period Basic and diluted earnings per share (in 0.071 0.064 0.068 0.061 EUR per share, note 5) ================================================================================



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Unaudited, in thousands of EUR 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 80 161 78 773 Trade and other receivables 51 951 38 674 Prepayments 13 921 7 926 Prepaid income tax 34 91 Inventories 46 314 38 719 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets 192 381 164 183 Investments in equity-accounted investees 363 363 Other financial assets 353 348 Deferred income tax assets 18 797 18 791 Investment property 300 300 Property, plant and equipment (Note 7) 1 452 732 1 304 897 Intangible assets (Note 8) 49 579 50 127 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets 1 522 124 1 374 826 TOTAL ASSETS 1 714 505 1 539 009 =========================================================================== LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (Note 9) 154 855 106 112 Trade and other payables 96 505 103 280 Payables to owners ¹ 3 4 Income tax liability 4 10 Deferred income 33 010 30 895 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities 284 377 240 301 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (Note 9) 560 466 452 793 Derivatives (Note 6) 30 798 32 359 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities 591 264 485 152 Total liabilities 875 641 725 453 =========================================================================== Share capital (Note 10) 361 736 361 736 Share premium 639 639 Reserves 70 958 68 774 Retained earnings 405 531 382 407 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 838 864 813 556 Total equity 838 864 813 556 =========================================================================== TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1 714 505 1 539 009 ===========================================================================



¹ Payments related to reduction of share capital.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Unaudited, in thousands of EUR 9M 2017 9M 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit/loss for the period 45 426 40 592 Adjustments 84 328 79 014 Changes in: Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -20 727 -9 914 Inventories -7 595 -8 427 Liabilities related to operating activities -5 238 -326 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changes in assets and liabilities -33 560 -18 667 Cash generated from operating activities 96 194 100 939 Income tax paid received/ paid 9 -1 621 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 96 203 99 318 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -212 031 -46 197 (Notes 7, 8, 9) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment 224 144 Interest received 1 51 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -211 806 -46 002 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans received (Note 9) 184 000 0 Repayment of loans received (Note 9) -51 241 -55 039 Change in overdraft (Note 9) 27 580 44 096 Payments for settlement of derivatives -2 698 -3 341 Payment of finance lease liabilities (Note 9) -78 -74 Interest paid -16 159 -18 434 Payment of transaction costs related to loans -216 0 Dividends paid (Note 11) -20 096 -13 398 Reduction of share capital -1 0 Income tax on dividends paid -4 100 -330 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 116 991 -46 520 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 1 388 6 796 ================================================================================ Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 78 773 81 976 Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 1 388 6 796 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 80 161 88 772 ================================================================================



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652244