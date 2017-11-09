

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation climbed 26 percent to 128 million pounds from 102 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 32 percent to 21.4 pence from 16.2 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 188 million pounds, compared to 146 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 32.3 pence, compared to 24.4 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the first half increased 9 percent to 1.26 billion pounds from 1.16 billion pounds last year. Underlying revenue growth was 4 percent.



Retail comparable store sales growth was 4%, on top of 0% movement last year, with strength in Asia Pacific.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 11.0p, 5% higher than last year's 10.5p, to be paid on February 2 to Shareholders on the Register at the close of business on December 22.



Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Consumers responded positively to fashion and newness, particularly in rainwear and leather goods. Digital revenue grew in all regions, led by mobile, while growth was strongest in our own stores in Asia Pacific.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company announced marginal upgrade to expectations for adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates.



The company now expects to deliver 60 million pounds of cumulative cost savings in the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX