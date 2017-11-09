

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) reported profit before tax of 36.6 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 29 September 2017 compared to 39.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the period to equity shareholders decreased to 29.2 million pounds from 31.1 million pounds. Earnings per share was 14.6 pence compared to 15.9 pence. Underlying profit before tax for the year was down 9.8% at 36.8 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share declined to 14.7 pence from 16.6 pence.



First-half Group revenue was at 588.7 million pounds, up 3.8% from previous year, and up 1.5% LFL. Revenue for the Retail business was at 511.0 million pounds reflected, on a constant-currency basis, a like-for-like sales increase of 1.9%.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 6.0 pence per share, an increase of 3.0% on the prior period. This will be paid on 19 January 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 December 2017.



