

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 08-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,710,171.02 11.6372



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,237,684.43 15.897



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 871,238.59 19.2957



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,691,749.31 18.2557



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 08/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,744,415.12 10.8271



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,990,390.38 10.8266



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 42,269,190.11 13.4401



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 308,752.42 14.7025



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,236,808.51 17.2739



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,662,065.55 17.4341



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 210010 GBP 2,458,735.93 11.7077



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 65,469,535.74 17.9861



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 41,822,483.98 19.9155



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 58,925,906.80 18.2433



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,851,327.39 15.3617



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 08/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,610,870.05 15.4891



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,795,220.81 16.8387



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,427,757.51 19.83



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,703,535.09 17.5523



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 21,097,394.04 11.1626



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,365,775.80 19.5083



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,835,351.89 20.1089



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,115,860.44 20.4634



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 08/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,390,459.12 18.0824



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,650,557.30 18.0818



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,986,094.73 13.9907



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,176,237.34 20.502



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,816,659.17 17.5546



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,901,605.76 11.8686



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,906,999.66 20.5372



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 08/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 239,822,756.80 17.5694



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,916,833.81 18.7836



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,353,955.19 5.6732



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,048,815.70 19.2576



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,069,771.08 16.458



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,901,778.32 14.6291



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,491,086.62 18.4085



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 08/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 325,138.53 20.3212



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 08/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,359,840.92 20.6148



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 08/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 780000 USD 15,439,321.26 19.794



