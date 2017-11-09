

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) reported a 17 percent increase in total leasing volumes for the third quarter from last year.



In the third quarter, the Group (excluding Premium Outlets) signed leases worth 6.8 million pounds of rental income, up 17 percent on the same quarter last year.



The company noted that leases signed were 4 percent above previous passing and at 11 percent above December 2016 ERV. Improved tenant sales performance in the period was witnessed. While UK sales were flat, France sales grew 5.6 percent year on year in the quarter. Occupancy was stable at 97 percent.



David Atkins, Chief Executive of Hammerson, said, 'In the third quarter we have maintained good leasing activity across our portfolio of leading retail assets, demonstrating that brands are continuing to prioritise space in well-invested, prime locations. In the UK and France, our tenant sales have shown an encouraging pattern of improvement in Q3.'



Hammerson is today hosting a visit to Westquay shopping centre, Southampton, for investors and analysts. The event will include an update on performance across the wider Group for the period since the Half Year results in July, including key trading information for the third quarter up to 30 September 2017.



