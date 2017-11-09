

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK), a German automotive supplier and tire manufacturer, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the third-quarter climbed to 729.1 million euros or 3.64 euros per share from 378.5 million euros or 1.90 euros per share in the prior year. Technology company confirmed sales and earnings outlook for the current fiscal year.



Quarterly sales rose a 7.1 percent to 10.7 billion euros from last year.



Continental's Executive Board chairman Dr. Elmar Degenhart expects the successful path to continue in the final quarter: 'The fourth quarter will be another strong one, both in terms of sales and earnings.'



For fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect sales of more than 44 billion euros before exchange rate effects. The company can now make a good estimate of the influence that various currencies will have on total sales for the year.



