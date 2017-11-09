

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Super Group Plc (SGP.L), the owner of the Superdry brand, Thursday reported that its first-half reported group revenues increased 20.4% to 402.0 million pounds from 334 million pounds last year.



Global Brand revenue increased 25.2% to 756.3 million pounds from last year's 604.1 million pounds, benefiting from continued strong growth across all channels.



Wholesales revenue continued to grow strongly, up 34.1% to 159.3 million pounds. Total Retail revenues increased 12.8% year on year, led by Ecommerce revenue that grew by 31.6%, and included like-for-like revenue growth of 6.3%.



New and non-annualised retail space contributed about 6.8% sales growth over the period.



The company noted that gross margin in the period is anticipated to decline year-on-year by approximately 170bps, primarily reflecting the strong participation of Wholesale sales.



Further, for the full year, the Board anticipates that underlying profit before taxation will be in line with market expectations and that half year underlying profit, after distribution centre migration costs and development market investment referred to above, will be in the range of 25 million pounds to 26 million pounds.



