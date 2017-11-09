Catella: Risk Evaluation Reveals Good Investment Opportunities in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest Catella Market Tracker "Commercial Real Estate Investments in Europe - Risk Evaluation in Times of Boom and Uncertainty", an analysis of 28 European real estate locations shows a good basis for long-term yield generation based on the common risk key indicators - risk/yield, volatility and Sharpe ratio.

The analysis of 28 European locations in an office and retail portfolio shows an average total return of 7.95% at the end of 2017.

The top-5 performers are Dublin (12.1 %), Lyon (10.4 %), Stockholm (10.2 %), Paris (9.9 %), Barcelona (9.8 %) and Marseilles (9.8 %).

(12.1 %), (10.4 %), (10.2 %), (9.9 %), (9.8 %) and Marseilles (9.8 %). The bottom-6 performers include five German cities: Frankfurt (5.6 %), Hamburg (5.6 %), Cologne (5.7 %), Berlin (5.8 %) and Munich (6.5 %). The sextet is completed by Helsinki , with a historical annual total return of 5.9 %.

For average volatility or standard deviation, the following picture emerges:

The five German cities ( Cologne : 5.0 %, Hamburg : 5.7 %, Frankfurt : 6.8 %, Munich : 7.1 %) and Helsinki (6.2 %) - as underperformers - record the lowest levels of relative volatility.

: 5.0 %, : 5.7 %, : 6.8 %, : 7.1 %) and (6.2 %) - as underperformers - record the lowest levels of relative volatility. Three of the five riskiest cities are found among the top-5 performers: Dublin (21.2 %), Barcelona (12.9 %) and Paris (12.1 %).

When applying the Sharpe ratio - a measure that takes into account both value growth and volatility - the strongest values are attributable to Brussels (1.13), Amsterdam (1.06) and Lille (1.01).

Large-scale investors still believe that major cities are a must-have investment that ought to account for a substantial proportion of their portfolio. "With a view to traditional risk theory and the current conditions on the market, however, this maxim should be viewed with a certain degree of scepticism," says Dr. Thomas Beyerle, Head of Group Research at Catella. A resulting "naïve" investment using the popular but simplified ABBA strategy is consequentially not an investment recommendation.

