

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L) reported that its Gross premiums written for the nine months ended 30 September 2017 grew 6% to $1.76 billion from $1.67 billion in the year-ago period.



The premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1%. The year-to-date investment return was 2.4%, compared to 2.0% last year.



Andrew Horton, CEO of Beazley, said, 'The third quarter of 2017 was defined by the high frequency and severity of natural catastrophes. Beazley is in the catastrophe insurance business and paying natural catastrophe claims is part of what we do.'



Looking ahead, Beazley said it expects to see rate increases across some lines of business in the coming months.



