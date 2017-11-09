

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG.L) reported first-half profit before tax from continuing operations of 151.4 million pounds, compared to 15.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 86.8 pence from 9.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 8% to 20.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 11.8 pence compared to 11.0 pence.



First-half group revenue from continuing operations was 220.1 million pounds, a 16% increase against the comparative period, reflecting both strong volume and value growth across most of the brand portfolio.



Proposed interim dividend was up 2% to 6.3 pence. Looking forward, the Group said it is confident in delivering full year expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX