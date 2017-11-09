

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) Thursday reported that its third-quarter consolidated net profit from continuing activities, after non-controlling interests, rose 80 percent to 122 million euros from last year's 68 million euros.



Adjusted net income for the quarter edged up 1 percent year-over-year to 99 million euros. However, adjusted EBITDA remained stable at 202 million euros.



Revenues for the third quarter grew 3 percent to 883 million euros from 857 million euros.



Looking ahead to the full year, ProSiebenSat.1 now expects a more moderate earnings improvement than before, and Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to slightly exceed the previous year's level, respectively.



The Group now anticipates full-year revenues to grow by a mid-single digit percentage range instead of earlier projected growth of high-single digit percentage.



