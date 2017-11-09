

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) provided an update on its trading outlook and setting out the timetable for the transition of financial reporting and guidance under the new revenue recognition standard, IFRS 15. It reconfirmed full year outlook.



Warren East, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce, said, 'We have made steady progress in the second half of the year. ....Overall, while we have a good deal left to do in the last two months of the year, our performance for 2017, for revenue, profit and free cash, remains on track.'



From 1 January 2018 Rolls-Royce will adopt IFRS 15 and we will transition financial reporting to the new basis. The company intends to report full year 2017 results on both the current basis and using IFRS 15 where relevant. Guidance for 2018 will only be provided using IFRS 15, linking in to changes to budgeting and planning processes.



The company noted that its Full Year Results for 2017 will be announced on 7 March 2018.



