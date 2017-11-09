

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Publishing firm Informa plc (INFMF, INF.L), reported underlying revenue growth of 3.2 percent in the ten-month period to 31 October 2017 and reaffirmed its full-year expectations. The company noted that revenue growth on a reported basis for the ten-month period was 40 percent year-on-year.



The company's B2B Events businesses, comprising the Global Exhibitions and Knowledge & Networking Divisions, recorded underlying revenue growth of 5.2 percent through the first 10 months of the year.



Business Intelligence recorded underlying revenue growth of 1.7 percent over the first 10-months of the year. Meanwhile, Academic Publishing produced modest underlying revenue growth of 0.9 percent across the ten-month period, similar to the first half of the year.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, said, 'While the fourth quarter is always an important period for us, our increased scale and international breadth give us confidence we can deliver another year of growth in revenue, profit, cash flow and dividends in 2017.'



