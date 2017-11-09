

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone (VOD.L, VOD) and CityFibre, a provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure in the U.K, announced a long-term strategic partnership that will bring ultrafast Gigabit-capable full fibre broadband to up to five million UK homes and businesses by 2025.



As per the wholesale agreement, Vodafone will have a period of exclusive rights to market ultrafast consumer broadband services on the FTTP network to be built, operated and owned by CityFibre. Construction of the first phase of deployment to one million premises is due to start in the first half of 2018 and will be largely complete in 2021. Both parties have the right to extend the commercial terms of this agreement to expand coverage to a further four million homes and businesses by 2025.



Fibre-to-the-Premises or FTTP networks use fibre-optic cables for every stage of the connection from the customer's home or workplace to the Internet, providing extremely fast and reliable broadband services capable of Gigabit speeds (1,000 mbps).



