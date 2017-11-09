

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit declined to 253 million euros from 309 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT decreased 18 percent to 355 million euros. The EBIT margin was 12.9 percent, compared to 14.9 percent in the third quarter last year.



Vestas generated revenue of 2.74 billion euros, a decrease of 6 percent from 2.90 billion euros last year.



Order intake in the quarter reached 2,615 MW, up 48 percent compared to 2016.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company adjusted guidance on revenue to range between 9.50 billion euros and 10.25 billion euros, compared to between 9.25 billion euros and 10.25 billion euros expected previously.



EBIT margin before special items is now expected to be 12-13 percent, compared to 12-14 percent previously.



