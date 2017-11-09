At the request of Tre Kronor Property Investment AB, 559106-4760, Tre Kronor Property Investment AB's shares will be traded on First North as from November 10, 2017.



Short name: 3KR ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 3,555,000 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010169516 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145914 ------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559106-4760 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



