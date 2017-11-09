

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in October, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in September. The inflation was forecast to moderate to 2.3 percent.



Food prices rose 0.5 percent annually in October and clothing and footwear prices grew by 1.7 percent, due to seasonal changes.



Meanwhile, the prices of consumer durables and services were both lowered by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from September, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX