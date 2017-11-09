

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat Plc. (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communication services, said its third-quarter profit before tax grew to $122.4 million from $52.5 million in the year-ago period.



Attributable profit for the quarter rose to $112.0 million from $53.8 million a year ago. Earnings per share increased to $0.25 from $0.12 last year.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 4.8 percent to $358.3 million from $341.9 million in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Inmarsat noted that the progress being made in Maritime, Government and Aviation provided confidence about the medium to long term outlook for the company. However, its markets remain challenging and the outlook continues to be difficult to predict.



For fiscal 2017, Inmarsat narrowed its revenue outlook, excluding Ligado, to a range of $1.225 billion to $1.275 billion from the prior range of $1.200 billion to $1.300 billion.



However, the company noted that the Group EBITDA margin is being adversely impacted by the inclusion of additional lower margin service revenues related to IFC, by the cost of investment in IFC market capture and delivery, and by higher central operational delivery costs.



The company also affirmed its outlook for 2018 revenue in a range of $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion, excluding Ligado.



In addition, the company maintained its capital expenditure guidance of $500 million to $600 million per annum for each of 2017 and 2018.



