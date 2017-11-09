

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported a 1 percent increase in revenue for the third quarter from last year.



In a trading update, the company said that its revenue for the third quarter grew to $112.5 million from $110.9 million in the year-ago period.



Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was $16.0 million, compared to $10.2 million in the same period last year.



However, order intake for the quarter declined to $100.5 million from $108.5 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'The order pipeline for the fourth quarter is attractive and combined with the continued momentum in our growth businesses, gives the Board confidence that expectations for the full year results remain unchanged.'



