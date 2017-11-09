

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere (LGDDF.PK) reported that its revenue for the Group in the third quarter of 2017 were 1.852 billion euros, up 2.2% like-for-like and down 6.3% on a consolidated basis. The difference between like-for-like and consolidated figures is primarily attributable to the divestment of Press Distribution operations by Lagardère Travel Retail. Changes in foreign exchange rates over the period, are chiefly linked to the US dollar and pound sterling.Lagardère



Based on the Group's performance over the first nine months of 2017 and the outlook for the full year, the Group recurring EBIT target for 2017, that was announced last March, is confirmed.



Accordingly, Group recurring EBIT growth in 2017 is expected to be between 5% and 8% versus 2016, at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact from disposals of Distribution activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX