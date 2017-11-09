sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 9

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT')
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 8 November 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =102.41p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =104.38p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =100.62p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =101.24p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
9 November 2017

