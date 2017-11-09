

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported profit before tax of 120.8 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2017, up from 73.8 million pounds in the year-ago period. Profit per share rose to 11.8 pence from 7.9 pence last year.



Investment return for the half year rose to 154.2 million pounds from 148.8 million pounds a year ago.



The Group said it is on track to deliver the target dividend for fiscal 2018 of 7.85 pence.



3i announced the payment of an interim dividend of 3.925 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on 8 January 2018.



